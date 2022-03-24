FIH Pro League 2022-23: Indian men’s hockey team to play New Zealand in opener – full schedule

The Indian men's hockey team will host New Zealand in the opening match of the FIH Pro League 2022-23 on October 28, according to the schedule announced by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Thursday.

The Indian hockey team will play New Zealand in the first match on October 28 followed by its second match against Spain on October 30. lndia play their return leg matches against New Zealand and Spain on October 4 and 6, respectively.

The FIH Pro League 2022-23 season will run from October 28, 2022 to July 5, 2023.

“Matches will be divided into a series of date blocks to assist with international and domestic competition planning, within which ‘mini-tournaments’ will be played where several teams will gather in one venue to play two matches against each other,” the FIH explained.

All the matches will be hosted by seven countries – India, Australia, Argentina, Belgium, England, the Netherlands and New Zealand.

“As far as our draw is concerned, it is well spaced out and provides us with practice opportunities before the 2023 Hockey World Cup," India head coach Graham Reid said.

"FIH is using the experience of utilising multiple teams in one location from this year, to provide more of a traditional tournament feel. I think it’s a good development,” Reid reckoned. “This will also provide a different tactical preparation between games where traditionally the games against the same team are back to back."

The Men's FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 will be held in Odisha, India from January 13 to 29 next year.

In what appears to be a busy Olympic cycle, India will tour to Europe in May and June 2023 for their away matches against teams like reigning Olympic Champions Belgium (May 26 and June 2), Great Britain (May 27 and June 3), Netherlands (June 7 and 10) and Argentina (June 8 and 11).

The Indian men’s hockey team is currently playing in the FIH Pro League 2021-22 and are on top of the table with 16 points from eight matches.

FIH Pro League 2022-23 schedule for Indian men’s hockey team

October 28, 2022: India vs New Zealand

October 30, 2022: India vs Spain

November 4, 2022: India vs New Zealand

November 6, 2022: India vs Spain

March 10, 2023: India vs Germany

March 12, 2023: India vs Australia

March 13, 2023: India vs Germany

March 15, 2023: India vs Australia

May 26, 2023: India vs Belgium

May 27, 2023: India vs Great Britain

June 2, 2023: India vs Belgium

June 3, 2023: India vs Great Britain

June 7, 2023: India vs Netherlands

June 8, 2023: India vs Argentina

June 10, 2023: India vs Netherlands

June 11, 2023: India vs Argentina