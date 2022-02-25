FIH Pro League 2021-22: Indian men’s hockey team resumes campaign vs Spain - watch live

The Indian men’s hockey team will resume its FIH Pro League 2021-22 campaign with back-to-back matches against Spain at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The two matches will be played on Saturday and Sunday.

India are currently fifth on the FIH Pro League points table after winning three of their four matches in the South Africa leg earlier this month.

While they beat hosts South Africa in both their clashes, Manpreet Singh and Co. suffered a shock defeat in one of their two legs against a lower-ranked France. The slip up also caused current world No. 4 India to slide down one place in the FIH rankings.

For the double header against Spain, India hockey chief coach Graham Reid has made one change to the squad which played in South Africa. Promising forward Sukhjeet Singh finds a place in the 20-member squad for the Spain tie.

Manpreet Singh will continue to lead the side with dragflicker Harmanpreet Singh serving as his deputy.

Apart from the regulars in PR Sreejesh, Manpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh, the team also has the likes of Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Amit Rohidas, Rajkumar Pal, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh and Dilpreet Singh as standbys.

World No. 9 Spain, meanwhile, come into the double-header having lost both their opening matches against England earlier this month.

“Spain has a new coach and will be keen to impress after losing to England. These games are an important step in preparation for what is a very busy year,” India chief coach Graham Reid had said.

The Netherlands, with four wins from six matches, are currently leading the FIH Pro League points table with 16 points. India have nine points.

Men's FIH Pro League 2021-22: India’s schedule vs Spain and live times

All times are in Indian Standard Time (IST)

February 26, Saturday: India vs Spain - 7:30 PM IST

February 27, Sunday: India vs Spain - 7:30 PM IST

Where to watch the Men's FIH Pro League 2021-22 live in India?

The Men’s FIH Pro League 2021-22 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channels in India. Both India vs Spain hockey matches will start at 7.30 PM IST.

Live streaming of the Men's FIH Hockey Pro League will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and watch.hockey.

Indian Team for FIH Pro League matches against Spain

Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Suraj Karkera.

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (Vice-Captain), Mandeep Mor, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey.

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh (Captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Hardik Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Akashdeep Singh.

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek.

Standbys: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Amit Rohidas, Rajkumar Pal, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Dilpreet Singh.