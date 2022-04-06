Melanie de Jesus dos Santos to train with Simone Biles' coaches Cecile and Laurent Landi

2019 European artistic gymnastics all-around champion and 2020 Olympian Melanie de Jesus dos Santos of France is heading to the United States as she sets her sights on a home Olympic Games at Paris 2024.

"I’m getting ready to leave for the US, because I’m going there to train," de Jesus dos Santos said in a video posted on the French Gymnastics Federation's Twitter Wednesday (6 April). "I wanted to come back here [at INSEP] to get back in shape, and now I’m ready to leave."

Once she arrives in the States, she'll head for Houston, Texas, where she will train with Cecile and Laurent Landi at World Champions Centre. Cecile (née Canqueteau) Landi represented France at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, while Laurent Landi was a member of the French national team.

The married coaching duo guided Simone Biles from late 2017 and Jordan Chiles from 2019 to the Tokyo 2020 Games. Previously, the couple has worked with 2016 Olympic gold and silver medallist Madison Kocian.

Biles has yet to make public her future intentions in the sport competitively, leaving the door open for a return ahead of Paris after a year off. Chiles, who is currently competing at the collegiate level for the University of California at Los Angeles, recently told Olympics.com she intends to return to World Champions Centre to train for this year's World Championships.

"I won’t train with Simone, because for her, gymnastics is a bit in stand-by mode right now, but with the American girls," de Jesus dos Santos explained. "My project is the Olympic preparation for Paris 2024, and I’ll come back [to France] for training camps and competitions."

Now, all that's left to do - nearly - is get to work.

"I have to do my luggage and fill out some papers and that’s it," she said.