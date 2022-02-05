Medals update: Netherlands' Irene Schouten sets Olympic record to win women’s 3000m speed skating gold 

The Netherlands' Irene Schouten set a scintillating pace in the women's 3000m speed skating race to secure the Olympic title and set a new Olympic record.

The Dutch athlete finished the race in 3:56.93 to take close to a second off the previous record of 3:57.30 set all the way back in 2002. Italy's Francesca Lollobrigida, who was paired with Schouten in the final race of the competition, started strongly before Schouten justified her favourite tag by storming back to take the victory.

Lollobrigida finished second (3:58.06) to take home the silver medal, with Isabelle Weidemann (3:58.64) winning a historic bronze - the 200th Olympic Winter Games medal in the history of Canada.

