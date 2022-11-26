Kenya’s long-distance runner Mary Ngugi has fond memories of her early days in the training camps.

As an upcoming athlete, her excitement would sometimes turn to fear.

She often worried about keeping up with men’s intense pace as she trained in Nyahururu, a town in the Southern Rift Valley in Kenya.

As a 17-year-old, she had heard of allegations of harassment and sexual abuse in some of the runners' training camps. It scared her and she was constantly on alert in camp.

But Ngugi knows several talented girls who were not so lucky and were forced to give up on their dreams.

"Most of these girls in these camps don’t say anything because they risk being chased out," she said in an interview with Olympics.com

"When I was a junior [up until now] I know and have seen bad things happening in training camps to naïve young girls… I'm like, ‘This shouldn't be happening,''"

Now an established marathoner, Ngugi decided to set up the first all-girls training camp in Kenya, a place where the young athletes will also be guided and mentored by female coaches.

"We needed to give them a safe place where they can be themselves, where they can train without feeling they are in the shadow of men all the time."