Mary Kom withdraws from Asian Games to make way for next generation of Indian boxers

Indian boxing legend Mary Kom will not compete at the Asian Games 2022 in September and the world championships in May.

Mary Kom, however, is planning to participate in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, scheduled in July-August.

In a statement given to the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), the 39-year-old Mary Kom said that she took the decision to facilitate more chances for young Indian pugilists.

“I would like to withdraw to give opportunity to the younger generation to make a name for themselves on the international stage and get exposure and experience of major tournaments,” Mary Kom wrote. “I would like to focus on the preparation for the Commonwealth Games only.”

India’s boxing selection trials for all 12 women’s world championships weight categories and three overlapping Asian Games weight classes begin on Monday.

For the remaining two Asian Games weight categories, 51kg and 69kg, trials will be conducted separately on March 11-14. Mary Kom, a six-time world champion, currently competes in the 51kg category.

The Commonwealth Games trials for both men and women will be conducted in June.

The most decorated Indian boxer in history, Mary Kom is the reigning Commonwealth champion in the 48kg division and has also won two medals at the Asian Games – bronze in 2010 and gold in 2014.

Approaching 40, the Indian icon is reaching the twilight of her career and competed in her final Olympics at Tokyo 2020. However, Mary Kom is still world-class in the ring as her silver at the Asian championships in 2021 proved.

Mary Kom, incidentally, had also pulled out of the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, to focus on the world championships. It cleared the way for fellow Manipuri boxer Sarjubala Devi to compete in the women’s 51kg at the Asian Games.

The women’s world championships are scheduled from May 6 to 21 in Istanbul, Turkey while the Commonwealth Games 2022 will begin on July 28 in Birmingham, UK. The Asian Games 2022 begin on September 10 in Hangzhou, China.