Mark McMorris Beijing 2022 schedule: 7 February, men's snowboard slopestyle finals

On 7 February, Canada’s star snowboarder Mark McMorris will compete in the men’s snowboard slopestyle finals at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. Check out his schedule of the day below.

The two-time Olympic bronze medallist will begin his quest to return to the podium in Beijing. He has an incredible five Winter X Games golds to his name in Slopestyle and four Winter X Games golds in big air. Even more remarkable was his performance last time out at PyeongChang 2018 when he returned to the competition just under a year after suffering near-fatal internal injuries in a snowboarding accident.

Mark McMorris schedule, 7 February

Men's Snowboard Slopestyle Final Run 1

12:00 - 12:25 (Beijing time)

Men's Snowboard Slopestyle Final Run 2

12:27 - 12:52 (Beijing time)

Men's Snowboard Slopestyle Final Run 3 - medal event

12:54 - 13:19 (Beijing time)

Where to watch Mark McMorris compete

