Manu Bhaker breaks silence on her Tokyo 2020 disappointment

Multiple World Cup gold medallist Manu Bhaker returned home disappointed as she failed to qualify in the final of all three events -- women's 10m air pistol, women's 25m pistol and mixed 10m air pistol -- she participated in at her maiden Olympic appearance in Tokyo 2020.

Bhaker was, in fact, the lone Indian shooter tasked to represent the country across three events at Tokyo 2020 following a consistent run since 2018 which saw her bag a podium finish at the Commonwealth Games (CWG), World Cups and Asian Shooting Championships.

However, the teenage shooter, admitted that the pressure of the Olympics got to her.

“It was the first time I felt so much pressure," Bhaker told the Indian Express. "I couldn’t sleep during the night. It was a rollercoaster. Unexpected, of course. I couldn’t deliver as well as I expected. I was very disappointed. During the day too I was feeling anxious and chaotic. Anxious because of the competition. Things didn’t go my way."

Manu Bhaker in action

Moreover, a technical snag in her pistol during the women's 10m air pistol event, only added to her woes at Tokyo 2020. She admitted that the glitch rattled her during the Olympic Games.

“When I fixed the lever and adjusted the grip and I inserted the circuit, it stopped working. So it was like a double problem. I was blank. I wasn’t expecting so many problems in an air pistol. I changed the circuit as well and went into my lane and I asked for sighters," Bhaker said.

"I had thought of switching the pistol itself but the organisers’ system couldn’t get the sighting mode on the computer. My time was going (lapsing) so I had to shoot. I had no option."

Moreover, Bhaker believes, the experience has helped her deal with criticism.

“I cannot explain. I am not expressive about my feelings. I was sad and disheartened. I did not sleep that night. Is that even a question? It’s obvious (I broke down). Of course,” Bhaker said.

“That’s (the criticism) fine. People appreciate me also. Certain people will try to pull you down no matter what. And likewise there will be so many who stand beside no matter what. It’s what side I see,” she added.