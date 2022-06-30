Malaysia Open badminton: PV Sindhu to face Tai Tzu Ying in quarter-finals

Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu moved into the women’s singles quarter-finals of the Malaysia Open 2022 in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

PV Sindhu, seeded seventh, took 57 minutes to defeat an unseeded Phittayaporn Chaiwan of Thailand 19-21, 21-9, 21-14 in the second round of the BWF Super 750 badminton event.

Phittayaporn Chaiwan, 21, applied pressure on the former world champion PV Sindhu from the start and went into the first break with an 11-9 lead at the Axiata Arena.

Phittayaporn Chaiwan, however, committed a few unforced errors on the net to allow PV Sindhu back into the game. With PV Sindhu leading 19-18, Phittayaporn Chaiwan used the corners well to take the game with three straight points.

After a change of ends, PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, took advantage of the drift and her reach to pocket the second game convincingly.

The third game saw PV Sindhu play more returns on the backcourt to disallow Phittayaporn Chaiwan's positioning upfront. Despite leading 5-0 at one stage, PV Sindhu went into the break with just one point advantage.

PV Sindhu regrouped quickly post-break and restored the five-point lead. PV Sindhu then went on to win the match with ease.

This was the first meeting between PV Sindhu, seventh in the badminton world rankings, against the world No. 20 Phittayaporn Chaiwan.

However, PV Sindhu will be up against nemesis Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the quarter-finals, against whom PV Sindhu has a poor 5-14 head-to-head record.

Tai Tzu Ying, world No. 2, had also defeated PV Sindhu in the Tokyo 2020 semi-finals.

India’s Thomas Cup heroes HS Prannoy, Satiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and former Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap will be in action later in the day.