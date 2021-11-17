Look to the past: Toni Sailer, Austria's brightest Alpine star 

If his name still echoes through the mountains of his native Austria, it isn’t only because today (17 November) is his birthday. It's also because Toni Sailer established an almost unbeatable record in his sport. At Cortina 1956, he won every Alpine skiing gold medal on offer - a feat only repeated by Jean-Claude Killy, another superhero of the White Circus, 12 years later, at Grenoble 1968.

However, his universal fame can also be attributed to his role as a stunt double for George Lazenby’s legendary James Bond, as Sailer plunged down the steep slopes of Piz Gloria in the film "007 - On Her Majesty's Secret Service." Watching the movie again, it is still impressive to see the sublime technique with which he overcomes every challenge, from death-defying jumps to piles of dangerous fresh snow.

Anton SAILER Picture by German photo by Kolibri-Verlag G.m.b.H., Minden/Westf., no. 290. Photo: Bavaria-Filmverl. Still from Der Schwarze Blitz/The Black Blitz (1958).

The “Blitz from Kitz” - an apt nickname

Nicknamed the "Blitz from Kitz", the Tyrolean Sailer was a precocious skier who pushed the limits of his sport. After a dazzling Olympic debut, his career took off like a comet. However, after just a couple of brilliant seasons, the Kitzbuhel native hung up his skis.

In Austria, the response to his retirement was dramatic as the country lost its brightest “Alpine star”, however for Sailer the change brought with it new benefits, as he quickly adapted to the world of show business, becoming a well-known singer and actor in his homeland. The culmination of his newfound fame - his role in the Bond movie - is still considered by many to be an epic performance. Sailer’s nickname had never been more fitting: a career that lasted no longer than a flash, but one that shone with a blinding glow.

The perfect skier

Just reading the official report of the Olympic Winter Games Cortina 1956 is enough to understand that it would be hard to imagine seeing such a perfect skier again.

“These Games in Cortina will remain marked by the triple shot he achieved. It is an unprecedented fact, which can only be explained by the perfect, calculated (and how rare!) coincidence of impeccable physical condition, perfectly fine technique and superior intelligence.”

A global hero is born

The Cortina 1956 Games were epoch-defining in many ways. The seventh Winter Olympics - and first hosted by Italy - took place when the country was in the midst of an economic boom. For the first time, the Games were broadcast worldwide on TV and, as such, the feats of the Blitz from Kitz were also the first to be enjoyed by millions of viewers across every corner of the globe.

Sailer already felt “at home” in Cortina, having won his first international race on the Ilio Colli slope, giving the world a first taste of his immense talent. And, as fate would have it, downhill was the first event on the programme at Cortina 1956. Sailer finished 3.5 seconds ahead of Switzerland’s Raymond Fellay, in a crazy race marred by multiple falls. Things were even more clear-cut in the Giant Slalom, which Sailer won by six seconds. But perhaps the most epic race was the slalom, where Sailer beat the Japanese skier Igaya Chiharu after arriving late to the starting gate (legend has it that he didn't wake up in time). The young man had exceeded all expectations and skiing had found a true hero.

Sunset boulevard

The world had never witnessed such a phenomenon. At Cortina 1956, Sailer also won the combined event, however at the time the combined event was not part of the Olympic programme, so only counted officially as a World Championships victory. Within the following two years, he dominated the first World Championships held in Bad Gstein, winning three golds and a silver. However, Sailer’s sporting career was about to end.

After singing and acting in what were known as “mountain” films, in which he often demonstrated his skiing talent, Sailer retired from competition and began his lucrative career in show business. He continued to be present at the White Circus in the years to come and also took on the role of technical director of the Austrian team, launching the career of the new national ski phenomenon, Franz Klammer. He then became director of the legendary Hahnenkamm Race, the most prestigious competition at the Ski World Cup in Kitzbuhel.

Having been awarded the Olympic Order and elected Austrian Sportsman of the Century in 1999, huge numbers turned out for his 2009 funeral, which was held at the foot of the legendary Hahnenkamm track, to mourn the passing of the brightest star in the red and white firmament.