Animation series after Indian tennis icon Leander Paes coming soon

Indian tennis icon Leander Paes’ telling life story will soon be turned into an animation series to inspire the youth. The series, tentatively titled Little Leander, is expected to be produced in both 3D and 2D formats.

The creators of the popular Indian animated show Chhota Bheem, Green Gold Animation studio, is working with Leander Paes to develop the series which will be based on his journey from a child to one of the best doubles tennis players in the world.

“I’m thrilled for this show to be made because this in a way also becomes my legacy to stay,” Leander Paes was quoted as saying by IANS. “This is a very heartwarming opportunity because through this series I will be communicating with young minds and looking to inspire them toward positive development. The thought in itself is very fulfilling.

“I’m glad that this is taking off and can’t wait to see the pilot now,” Paes added.

Leander Paes is India’s only Olympic Games medallist in tennis having won a bronze at Atlanta 1996. It was also the first Individual medal for an Indian at the Olympic Games in 44 years.

The Kolkata-born tennis star owns the distinction of representing India at seven Olympics (1992-2016) and is the first tennis player in the world to do so.

An iconic Davis Cupper, Leander Paes made his pro-circuit debut in 1991 and went on to win 18 Grand Slams - eight in men's doubles and another 10 in mixed doubles - in a career spanning over three decades.

Playing in the junior circuit till 1990, Leander Paes, currently 48, has singles junior US Open and Wimbledon titles to his name. He also grabbed the top spot in junior rankings for his superlative performances in the same year.