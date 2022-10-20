LeBron James: Ten reasons why the basketball superstar is loved on and off the court

Expect more magic from LeBron James this season.

And his Los Angeles Lakers will need it too, after going down 109-123 in their 20th NBA season opener against defending champions Golden State Warriors on Wednesday (19 October).

Despite this false start, the 'King' will very likely break more records this season.

For starters, should he average his usual 27 points per game, James will pass legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scorer by mid-season.

With that in mind, we take a look a closer look at why the basketball superstar is so loved on and off the court.

10. A billion-dollar baller

The accrued funds from all LeBron's revenue streams totals over 1 Billion USD.

It's a diverse business empire too, including a multitude of production assets and investments in addition to his basketball salary and endorsements.

He is, quite simply, a brand bonanza.

9. Top 10 in points and assists

His figures on court are just as impressive.

LeBron James is the only player listed in the top 10 in both the all-time ranking for points scored and assists in the NBA.

This season he could move into 4th position in the assist ranking, passing Magic Johnson (10,141) and Mark Jackson (10,334).

8. LeBron James' astonishing resume:

Wherever the Lakers man goes, his magic flows.

LeBron has won four NBA Championships with three different teams: 2012 and 2013 with the Miami Heat, 2016 with the Cleveland Cavaliers and 2020 with the Lakers. He picked up the NBA Finals MVP Award the same years.

Representing the USA, he played in three Olympic Games, taking home bronze at Athens 2004 and winning gold with the Redeem Team at Beijing 2008, and at London 2012.

7. Founder of the 'I Promise Program'

The I promise school is among the signature projects for the LeBron James Family Foundation.

It was opened on 30 July 2018 in his hometown Akron/Ohio, and is designed to assist, encourage and empower children with serious problems, deficiencies, traumas and academic issues.

His Foundation has opened an elementary school, a housing complex, a community centre and a medical plaza as well.

I Promise School Picture by 2018 Getty Images

6. LeBron James, the social media giant:

With training videos, family dances, and nostalgic throwback photos, James is very active and relatable on social media.

And his fans can't get enough of it. The NBA legend has over 131 million followers on Instagram, 52 million on Twitter, and 27 million on Facebook.

5. Physical, emotional and intellectual on-court leader:

The early part of James' career saw him dominate opposition with unbelievable size (2.06m), raw power, and a relentless work ethic.

But over time he developed into a complete player, combining that athleticism with a tool box of shooting, rebounding, passing, understanding of the elite nuances of his sport.

That, in turn, has seen him become an inspirational leader, who demands the same effort from his teammates.

LeBron James leads his teammates through words and actions Picture by 2022 Getty Images

4. Community leader

Lebron is so much more than an NBA All-star player.

As well as being a devouted family man, he is renowned for being a leader in his community, always willing to take a stand against social injustice.

He regularly uses his immense platform to call out poor behaviour, and rallies against injustice and inaction on the most important issues of our time.

3. Creating possibly the next LeBron

LeBron's eldest son, Bronny, is an 18-year-old high school phenom.

Some are calling him “The Chosen One”, and his 37-year-old father wants to keep playing so he can one day soon play on the same team - perhaps with youngest son Bryce (15) as well.

Among the numbers most important to LeBron, age isn’t one of them. He would likely be in his 40’s IF he were to play with Bronny and Bryce. He once said: “The sky is NOT the limit for me”.

2. Respected role model

In the ultra public era of social media, LeBron has maintained a pristine image.

As such, he is the perfect role model for children, adults, fellow sports stars and celebrities alike.

1. For being the GOAT

When it's all said and done, LeBron is best-known for being arguably one of the greatest NBA player in history.

With the stats, rings brand and swag to match anyone else.