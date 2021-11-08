Laser World Championship sailing: Vishnu Saravanan 23rd after two races in weather-impeded qualifying

Indian sailors Vishnu Saravanan and Mohit Saini sit 23rd and 60th, respectively after two qualifying races at the men’s Laser World Championships 2021 in Barcelona, Spain.

Vishnu Saravanan - who made his Olympic bow at Tokyo 2020 - finished 15th in race 1 and 10th in race 2 to have a net total of 25 points.

Mohit Saini, in his second world championship, finished 18th in race 1 and 49th in race 2, taking his net total to 67 points.

Great Britain’s Elliot Hanson and Michael Beckett occupy the top-two positions with net totals of three and six points, respectively while New Zealand’s Thomas Saunders is third with a net total of seven points.

There are four qualifying races left to determine the two groups for the final, with the first group eligible for medals while the other group races for classification.

The laser world championships have been heavily impacted by weather conditions. Two qualifying races each on the opening day and the third day were cancelled due to lack of winds.

The remaining qualifying races will be held on Monday and Tuesday, weather permitting.