Live streaming, El Clasico: It’s Real Madrid vs Barcelona for top spot in La Liga

The first El Clasico of the La Liga 2022-23 season between Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium on Sunday.

Both Real Madrid and Barcelona have 22 points in La Liga 2022-23 table, with seven wins and a draw apiece. However, Barcelona, managed by club legend Xavi, lead the standings due to a better goal-difference.

The record between the two teams is too close to call as Real Madrid have won 100 matches while Barcelona have won 97 across 249 El Clasico encounters in all competitions.

In La Liga, Real Madrid have won 76 football games while Barcelona have won 73, with 35 draws, across 184 matches.

The Carlo Ancelotti-managed Real Madrid, however, will begin as favourites as they have made an unbeaten start to the season across competitions. Barcelona, meanwhile, have lost two games, both in the UEFA Champions League.

Last season in the La Liga, Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1 in the first El Clasico while Barcelona won 4-0 in the next meeting between the two.

Star striker Robert Lewandowski is Barcelona’s and La Liga’s top-scorer this season with nine goals, having adapted seamlessly since his summer move from Bayern Munich.

For Real Madrid, tricky winger Vinicius Jr. is the top-scorer with five goals this season.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois could miss the game with a back injury while they will be boosted by the return of influential Frenchman Karim Benzema.

For Barcelona, defenders Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen and Jules Kounde all have injury concerns as does striker Memphis Depay.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona in La Liga 2022-23 live in India

The La Liga 2022-23 matches, including Real Madrid vs Barcelona, will be broadcast on the Sports18 TV channel in India.

Live streaming of El Clasico in India will be available on the Voot Select app and website.