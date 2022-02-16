Korea's Kwak Yoongy performs BTS 'Dynamite' dance on podium 

Kwak Yoongy went viral on Wednesday (16 February) by dancing during a victory ceremony at Beijing 2022.

The Korean short track team leader jumped first on the podium before the men's 5000m relay team received their silver medal, did a step to the left and ran his hands through his pink hair before recreating part of a routine by K-pop stars BTS to their song 'Dynamite'.

It had social media in Korea all abuzz, especially as it caught the eye of the group's member RM who posted a message saying "Yoon Gy, I saw your good 'Dynamite'."

1/4 Kwak Yoongy starts his 'Dynamite' dance on the podium 2/4 Kwak Yoongy continues his 'Dynamite' dance on the podium 3/4 Kwak Yoongy dances on the podium during the men's 5000m relay victory ceremony 4/4 Kwak Yoongy kicks to complete his 'Dynamite' dance during the men's short track 5000m relay victory ceremony Kwak Yoongy's 'Dynamite' Dance during the 5000m relay victory ceremony

Kwak gives thanks to RM

Kwak - who lists his hobbies as fashion and dancing - was stunned by RM's response and explained he had done it to thank the pop star for his support during the Olympic Winter Games.

According to koreaboo.com, Kwak said: "I’m a fan of BTS but I also felt that I wanted to repay RM however I could, for the support I received when I was having a rough time during the early stages of the Olympics."

Kwak Yoongy after the men's 5000m relay semi-finals at Beijing 2022 Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Kwak stunned by RM

Kwak won his second Olympic medal 12 years after also claiming silver in the men's 5000m relay at Vancouver 2010.

The seven-time world champion was fourth in the relay and the individual 500m at his home Games four years ago at PyeongChang.

He was shocked by RM's response on social media and filmed falling back in shock while showing RM's Instagram story to the camera

Kwak said: "For real? Really? Wait guys, let me go check it. It’s insane. What’s RM’s Instagram username? This is crazy. It’s crazy.

"But guys, what I thought was a pity was that I was wearing the tight training pants and the dance ended with a low kick. If I was dressed in more street-style pants…"