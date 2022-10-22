Kim Jangmi snatches 25m pistol world title as South Korea, China, Bulgaria and Iran claim Olympic quota spots

Kim Jangmi took the women's 25m pistol shooting world title in dramatic style in Cairo, Egypt, on Saturday (22 October).

The London 2012 Olympic champion looked like she would have to settle for silver in the final head-to-head against China's Chen Yan.

With Chen one ahead heading into the final five shots, a perfect five would secure the 24-year-old her first senior title. But she missed two and Kim made all of her shots to take victory 32-31.

Germany's Doreen Vennekamp, who became European champion last month, took bronze after missing out on the final shootout by just one hit.

Bulgaria's Antoaneta Kostadinova finished just off the podium after coming unstuck following a bright start in the last four.

The Tokyo 2020 10m air pistol silver medallist lost her form completely in the third round, missing all five targets to leave her in fourth.

She did claim a quota place for Bulgaria for Paris 2024 with Kim and Chen doing likewise for Republic of Korea and China.

With Vennekamp securing a quota spot for Germany at the European Championships, Iran took the fourth Paris place thanks to Haniyeh Rostamiyan finishing in fifth place.

ISSF World Championships Rifle/Pistol Cairo 2022: Women's 25m standard pistol (SP) – Results

1 Kim Jang-mi (KOR) 32

2 Chen Yan (CHN) 31

3 Doreen Vennekamp (GER) 22

4 Antoaneta Kostadinova (BUL) 8

Paris 2024 qualification process

There are 32 spots at the Paris 2024 Games on offer in Cairo – the first time a North African nation has held the event – across a fortnight of competition at the 2022 International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championships Rifle/Pistol.

Eight Olympic individual disciplines have four golden tickets to be won, in addition to the battle for the podium places. The event started on Wednesday 12 October and finishes Thursday (27 October).

10m Air Rifle (AR) men – 4 spots – Men and Women’s individual finals were on 14 October.

10m Air Rifle (AR) women – 4 spots - Men and Women’s individual finals were on 14 October.

10m Air Pistol (AP) men – 4 spots - Men and Women’s individual finals were on 15 October

10m Air Pistol (AP) women – 4 spots - Men and Women’s individual finals were on 15 October

50m Rifle 3 Positions (R3P) women – 4 spots – Final was 21 October

50m Rifle 3 Positions (R3P) men - 4 spots - Final was 22 October.

25m Standard Pistol (SP) women – 4 spots - Final was 22 October

25m Rapid Fire Pistol (RFP) men – 4 spots – Final is 23 October.

Those quota places are awarded to National Olympic Committees (NOC) rather than the specific athlete.

The results from these ISSF World Championship competitions will also go towards a shooter's MQS for the 2024 Games.

Action is being streamed live on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com right here.

The event follows the ISSF World Championship Shotgun in Osijek where Olympic berths were awarded in Skeet and Trap shooting. Full details and replay highlights are here.

ISSF World Championship Rifle/Pistol Cairo 2022: Elite competition schedule and start times

Medal events in bold. All times are local to Cairo, Egypt, which is two hours ahead of GMT/UTC.

Sunday 23 October - Day 11 of competition

08:00 - 09:00 - 25m Pistol Team Women Part 1

08:30 onward - Final 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Women

09:15 - 09:45 - 25m Pistol Team Women Part 2

09:30 - 10:20 - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Men Part 1

10:30 onward - Final - 25m Pistol Team Women

11:00 - 11:30 - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Men Part 2

11:00 - 15:30 - 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Stage 2

12:30 onward - Final - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Men

14:30 - 15:20 - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team Part 1 Relay 1

16:00 - 16:50 - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team Part 1 Relay 2

16:30 onward - Final - 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men - Paris 2024 quota spots available – Watch on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com live.

Monday 24 October - Day 12 of competition

08:00 - 11:00 - 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men Stage 1

08:15 - 08:50 - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team Part 2

09:45 onward - Final 50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team

11:15 - 12:45 - 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men Stage 2

13:30 onward - Final - 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men

15:15 - 16:00 - 50m Pistol Mixed Team Part 1

16:30 - 17:00 - 50m Pistol Mixed Team Part 2

17:45 onward - Final - 50m Pistol Mixed Team

Tuesday 25 October - Day 13 of competition

09:00 - 11:00 - 25m Centre Fire Pistol Men Precision Stage

09:00 - 11:00 - 25m Centre Fire Pistol Women Precision Stage

12:00 - 13:30 - 25m Centre Fire Pistol Men Rapid Fire Stage

12:00 - 13:30 - 25m Centre Fire Pistol Women Precision Stage

13:00 - 14:30 - 300m Rifle 3 Positions Women

15:30 onward - Final 300m Rifle 3 Positions Team Men

Wednesday 26 October - Day 14 of competition

08:00 onward - Final 300m Rifle 3 Positions Team Women

09:15 - 10:05 - 300m Rifle Prone Men

10:45 - 11:35 - 300m Rifle Prone Women

12:45 - 14:00 - 300m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team Part 1

14:30 - 15:00 - 300m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team Part 2

15:45 onward - 300m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team

Thursday 27 October - Day 15 of competition

08:00 onward - Final 300m Rifle Prone Team Men

09:45 onward - Final 300m Rifle Prone Team Women

1 1:45 - 12:45 - 300m Rifle Prone Mixed Team Part 1

1:45 - 12:45 - 300m Rifle Prone Mixed Team Part 1 13:15 - 13:45 - 300m Rifle Prone Mixed Team Part 2

14:30 onward - Final - 300m Rifle Prone Mixed Team

All times are subject to change. Junior competition is also taking place. Full schedule including training times available on the ISSF website here.

How to watch the ISSF World Championship Rifle/Pistol Cairo 2022 competitions and Paris 2024 Qualifier finals

The finals which offer direct quota spots to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics are being livestreamed worldwide on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com and the official Olympics apps for mobile and connected TV devices, with replay and highlights clips also available.

Action from across the ISSF shooting world championships is also being televised via the organiser's broadcast partners, and via the ISSF streaming and YouTube channels. Full information can be found here.