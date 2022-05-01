Katie Taylor after historic win over Amanda Serrano: We have to do this again

Katie Taylor extended her reign as undisputed lightweight world boxing champion with a split decision win over Amanda Serrano on Saturday (30 April).

London 2012 Olympic champion Taylor was awarded the victory 97-93 and 96-93 by two of the judges, with the third scoring it 96-94 to nine-time world champion Serrano from Puerto Rica.

It was a thrilling fight on an historic night for boxing as the first women's bout to headline the legendary Madison Square Garden venue in New York, and the sell-out crowd in the U.S. were not disappointed.

"It was an absolute war for 10 rounds," Ireland's Taylor said afterwards, agreeing with instant calls for a rematch. "Absolutely. We have to do this again."

"I said before that when you think Madison Square Garden, you think Muhammad Ali v Joe Frazier, but now everyone will be thinking of Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano," the Irishwoman added.

Taylor remains WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO title holder, and her perfect record is now a perfect 21 pro wins, in addition to the Olympic gold and six amateur world championship crowns.

Katie Taylor - Amanda Serrano: A fight for the ages

The fight hyped as the biggest in women's boxing history lived up to its billing in New York as Taylor and Serrano delivered a classic.

After a cagey couple of opening rounds where Taylor may have just had the edge, Serrano's explosive power came to the fore in the fourth and fifth rounds as she opened a cut over Taylor's right eye and had the Irishwoman unsteady on her feet.

Taylor's legs looked gone but she found the strength from somewhere to stay in it and fought back bravely in the sixth, regaining her composure and boxing tactically once more.

In the end she did just enough to win by a split decision and keep hold of her 100% record and her multiple belts.

"I had to dig deep. I knew I would be in the trenches," Taylor said afterwards, "I have the heart to go with the skill and I knew I could come through."

Taylor-Serrano rematch

After a big embrace on the bell both fighters complimented each other with Serrano saying it was an honour to share the ring Taylor.

The magnitude of the event wasn't lost on either boxer, Serrano also saying:

"Women can sell, women can fight, and we put on a hell of a show."

With the stadium packed with travelling Irish and Puerto Rican fans the decibel levels rose to fever pitch and both women fed off the energy to deliver an electrifying evening's entertainment.

The good news for fight fans was that both these longtime pioneers of the sport Taylor (35) and Serrano (33) are up for a rematch.

"Let's do it again Amanda," Taylor said.