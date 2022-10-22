Sakamoto Kaori shines in women's short as Chock and Bates take Skate America rhythm dance

Sakamoto Kaori of Japan finished first in the short program of women’s singles in some style. The reigning world champion looked in the mood right from the start of her energetic and original performance -- and she earned a score of 71.72 that sees her in good stead heading into tomorrow’s competition finale.

Her performance was enough to see the two-time Skate America silver medal winner finish ahead of a pair of Americans. Isabeau Levito, the 15-year-old sensation on the tour, took second place with a score of 71.30 and Amber Glenn landed in third with 68.42 points heading into the all-important free skate with realistic hopes of a podium place.

Despite putting in a sizzling performance, overloaded with inventive elements, Sakamoto wasn’t totally pleased with her short program. “I made mistakes in every element today and so I’m not really satisfied with the performance,” she told stunned reporters. “I wasn’t able to skate without mistakes leading up to this event in training – and that’s usually how I build my confidence.”

“I’m doing something very original, something no one has ever done” she added. “So it will take time to perfect it.”

“It was really fun being here,” said young American Levito after her second-place performance. “I felt the energy from the crowd and the audience gave me energy. I enjoyed that.”

That’s a feeling shared by her teammate Glenn. “I felt pretty good,” she said. “Skating in your home country is always special and I had to work through some anxiety I’ve been having with the short program. Now I’m looking forward to tomorrow.”

One and two for Team USA in rhythm dance

American teams took the one and two spots in the rhythm dance -- the first of this 2022 Skate America's ice dance disciplines. Madison Chock and Evan Bates finished off a soulful routine inspired by various versions of David Bowie’s ‘Let’s Dance’.

The reigning world bronze medal winners’ score of 82.63 was just enough to edge out a Latin-themed performance by fellow Americans Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker (79.12) inspired, in part, by the classic sitcom ‘I Love Lucy’.

Canadian team Marie-Jade Lauriault and Romain Le Gac’s third finish (72.12) sees them still within striking distance ahead of ice dance’s conclusion tomorrow, Sunday 23 October, with the free dance.

“I really like the rhythm dance that we created this summer. I feel like it’s got lots of potential even if I had a little trouble with the lifts – so on to the free dance,” said Bates. His partner was in similar mood after starting the current season at Skate America. “I was a little nervous having this be our first competition of the season – but we dove right in and made a splash,” added Chock.

“What a fun crowd. It feels really special to be in front of an American crowd,” said second-place Hawayek, with her partner chiming in: “We’re excited to go again tomorrow.”

The Norwood, Mass.-based event, which marks the start of the major competition calendar as the first of six Grand Prix Series of Figure Skating events in October and November, concludes on Sunday with the free dance and women's free skate.

Skate America, a fixture on the scene since the inaugural go-round in 1979, kicks off a traditional Olympic four-year competition cycle that will culminate at Milano Cortina 2026.

