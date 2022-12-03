There’s home advantage, and then there’s home advantage.

Japan won all six finals on the first day of the judo Tokyo Grand Slam on Saturday (3 December), when the hosts turned Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium into a mining factory.

On top of the six golds, judo’s homeland struck four silvers and seven bronze to dominate the men’s -73kg, 81kg, -90kg and women’s -57kg, -63kg, -70kg.

This Grand Slam is one of a number of World Tour events which count towards the world rankings which decide allocation of quota spots for Paris 2024.

Kohara Kenya stole the show in the -90kg, stunning reigning Olympic champion Nagase Takanori with victory in golden score by waza-ari.

Tokyo 2020 -57kg bronze medallist Yoshida Tsukasa was also tripped up, by Funakubo Haruka who captured her third Grand Slam title of the season.

Hashimoto Soichi (-73kg), Takaichi Miku (-63kg), Mashiyama Kosuke (-90kg) and Niizoe Saki (-70kg) were the others to top the podium.

The unheralded Kohara won his first Grand Slam at the age of 28.

“It was very close. You let up even for a second and you pay the price”, Kohara said.

“So I just tried to stay focused. I tried not to worry too much about my opponent but he’s someone I’ve never beaten before in the seven, eight times we fought.