Jessie Diggins' new horizons: 50 km and Capitol Hill

This season, the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) has added the 50 km race for women while moving for all of its race lengths to be even for men and women, which historically had not happened.

Diggins has been outspoken on the topic – in the past and now.

“I've been waiting my whole life to race the actual 50 km,” Diggins said. “I think it's total crap that the women never got to race this iconic distance. It made me feel really sad and mad. And so now I'm finally getting a chance to race it.”

She added: “I just think it's really cool that we finally get the chance to do this. So I'm very, very grateful to FIS and everyone for making that change. I think it sends a really important message... to young women, that you are totally capable of doing anything that you want to. If you train hard and you work hard, you can do it."

"And I think that's the right message that we want to send.”

Diggins is a veteran on a U.S. squad that once again includes Brennan, as well as two athletes who just made their Olympic debut at Beijing, 25-year-old Julia Kern and 20-year-old Novie McCabe.

Hailey Swirbul and Sophia Laukli are ones to watch, too.

Diggins’ advocacy hasn’t just been within the sport: In April she went to U.S. Capitol Hill to speak with lawmakers about climate change with the non-profit Protect Our Winters, joined by fellow Olympians Kaitlyn Farr, Jared Shumate, Troy Murphy and Gus Schumacher, among others.

“I used a story [about] battling through food poisoning in a 30 km as an example that sometimes conditions are not perfect and just because something's hard doesn't mean it's not worthwhile,” Diggins explained of her meeting with lawmakers.

“Finding solutions that both sides agree on is really hard, but it is worthwhile. It was very, very cool to be able to [do that]. I think it's easy when we talk about climate change to sometimes get a little cynical and kind of give up because it is such a long, uphill battle. But I think that doesn't mean that it's OK to give up on it.”