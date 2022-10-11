ISSF World Championships Rifle/Pistol Cairo 2022: Preview, schedule, how to watch shooting stars compete in the Paris 2024 Olympic qualifier

There are no less than 32 spots at the Paris 2024 Games on offer in Cairo, Egypt over the next fortnight at the 2022 International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championships Rifle/Pistol.

Eight Olympic individual disciplines will each have four golden tickets to be won, in addition to the battle for the podium places. There will also be a range of team competitions and non-Olympic events including junior categories, with the event starting on Wednesday 12th October before 15 days of competition which finish on Thursday 27th October.

Action from the event can be streamed live on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com right here. Read on for more on how to watch and the athletes who are favoured to claim the crowns in Egypt.

When and where are the ISSF World Championships Rifle/Pistol 2022 taking place?

The 2022 ISSF World Championships for Rifle and Pistol shooting are taking place in Cairo, the capital of Egypt. It's the first time the North African nation has held the event.

The shooting range of the Egypt International Olympic City complex is the venue, and was also used for a World Cup competition earlier in the 2022 season.

A full schedule is below, including information on the Paris 2024 Olympic Qualifier finals.

READ MORE: How to qualify for Paris 2024 in shooting - The Olympic qualification system explained.

Who to watch out for at the 2022 World Championships in rifle and pistol

More than a thousand athletes from 88 countries are due to take part in Cairo, with many big names in the sport competing.

The Paris 2024 hosts France have several potential medallists, including Jean Quincampoix who is world number one and Olympic champion in the men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol, Clément Bessaguet who is world number two and reigning European champion in 25m Rapid Fire Pistol men, Océane Muller the world number one in 10m Air Rifle for women, and Mathilde Lamolle who is women's world number 3 in 25m Pistol.

Several of the competitors who took part in the recent European championships will be in the hunt for more podium places. Italy are sending Danilo Dennis Sollazzo, the 19 year-old new shooting star in Italian rifle competitions who won several medals in Junior events. They also boast Luca Tesconi in the 10m air pistol, who is ranked third in the World.

Leuris Pupo of Cuba in the men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol won Olympic silver in Tokyo, gold in London, and has been competing at the highest level since Sydney 2000.

India's team features Youth Olympic Games gold medallist Manu Bhaker in the 25m Pistol women, but Saurabh Chaudhary isn't selected despite being the only Indian shooter to reach a final at Tokyo 2020.

The USA have Olympic champion William Shaner and medallists Lucas Kozeniesky and Mary Tucker in their air rifle team, plus Olympians Ali Weisz and Sagen Maddalena. The American pistol squad includes Olympians Alexis Lagan, Nick Mowrer, James Hall, Henry Leverett, Keith Sanderson, and Sandra Uptagrafft who has multiple Pan American Games titles to her name.

Qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games from the 2022 World Championship Rifle/Pistol in Cairo

There are 32 Olympic quota spots for Paris 2024 on offer at the ISSF World Championships Cairo 2022. They come from 8 of the individual disciplines taking place in Egypt:

10m Air Rifle (AR) men – 4 spots – Men and Women’s individual finals are on 14th October.

10m Air Rifle (AR) women – 4 spots - Men and Women’s individual finals are on 14th October.

10m Air Pistol (AP) men – 4 spots - Men and Women’s individual finals are on 15th October

10m Air Pistol (AP) women – 4 spots - Men and Women’s individual finals are on 15th October

50m Rifle 3 Positions (R3P) women – 4 spots – Final is 21st October

50m Rifle 3 Positions (R3P) men - 4 spots - Final is 22nd October.

25m Standard Pistol (SP) women – 4 spots - Final is 22nd October

25m Rapid Fire Pistol (RFP) men – 4 spots – Final is 23rd October.

Those quota places are awarded to National Olympic Committees (NOC) rather than the specific athlete.

The results from these ISSF World Championship competitions will also go towards a shooter's MQS for the 2024 Games.

The event follows the ISSF World Championship Shotgun in Osijek where Olympic berths were awarded in Skeet and Trap shooting. Full details and replay highlights are here.

ISSF World Championship Rifle/Pistol Cairo 2022: Elite competition schedule and start times

Medal events in bold. All times are local to Cairo, Egypt, which is two hours ahead of GMT/UTC.

Wednesday 12 October 2022 - Arrival and training day

Training day - All ranges

Thursday 13 October 2022 - Day 1 of competition

Junior competition starts

18:00 - Opening Ceremony

Friday 14 October 2022 - Day 2 of competition

08:30 – 09:15 - 10m Air Rifle Men Relay 1

10:00 - 11:15 - 10m Air Rifle Men Relay 2

12:00 – 13:15 - 10m Air Rifle Women Relay 1

12:15 onward - Final - 10m Air Rifle Men – Paris 2024 quota spots available – Watch on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com live.

– Watch on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com live. 14:00 - 15:15 - 10m Air Rifle Women Relay 2

16:15 onward - Final - 10m Air Rifle Women – Paris 2024 quota spots available – Watch on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com live.

Saturday 15 October 2022 - Day 3 of competition

08:00 – 09:15 - 10m Air Pistol Men Relay 1

10:00 - 11:15 - 10m Air Pistol Men Relay 2

12:00 – 13:15 - 10m Air Pistol Women Relay 1

14:00 onward - Final - 10m Air Pistol Men – Paris 2024 quota spots available – Watch on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com live.

– Watch on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com live. 14:00 - 15:15 - 10m Air Pistol Women Relay 2

16:00 - 16:30 - Air Rifle Team Men Part 1

16:30 onward - Final - 10m Air Pistol Women – Paris 2024 quota spots available – Watch on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com live.

– Watch on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com live. 17:00 - 17:20 - Air Rifle Team Men Part 2

18:00 - 18:30 - Air Rifle Team Women Part 1 Relay 1

19:15 - 19:45 - Air Rifle Team Women Part 1 Relay 2

Sunday 16 October 2022 - Day 4 of competition

08:15 - 08:35 - Air Rifle Team Women Part 2

09:30 - 10:00 - Air Pistol Team Men Part 1

10:15 onward - Final - Air Rifle Team Men

10:30 - 10:50 - Air Pistol Team Men Part 2

11:30 - 12:00 - Air Pistol Team Women Part 1

11:45 - 12:35 - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Women Part 1

12:00 - onward - Final - Air Rifle Team Women

12:30 - 12:50 - Air Pistol Team Women Part 2

13:30 onward - Final - Air Pistol Team Men

14:45 onward - Final - Air Pistol Team Women

Monday 17 October 2022 - Day 5 of competition

08:00 – 08:30 - 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Relay 1

08:00 - 08:50 - 50m Rifle Prone Women

09:15 - 09:45 - 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Relay 2

10:30 onward - Final - 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team

14:15 - 14:45 - 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Relay 1

15:30 - 16:00 - 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Relay 2

17:00 onward - Final - 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team

Tuesday 18 October 2022 - Day 6 of competition

08:00 - 08:50 - 50m Rifle Prone Men Relay 1

09:30 - 10:20 - 50m Rifle Prone Men Relay 2

13:00 - 14:30 - 50m Pistol Men

13:00 - 14:30 - 50m Pistol Women

15:30 - 16:00 - 50m Rifle Prone Mixed Team Stage 1

16:30 - 16:50 - 50m Rifle Prone Mixed Team Stage 1

Wednesday 19 October 2022 - Day 7 of competition

08:00 - 11:50 - 25m Standard Pistol Men

08:00 - 11:50 - 25m Standard Pistol Women

12:45 - 14:00 - 10m Air Rifle Men

Thursday 20 October - Day 8 of competition

08:15 - 09:45 - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women Stage 1 Relay 1

10:30 - 12:00 - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women Stage 1 Relay 2

12:30 - 13:45 - 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Mixed Team Stage 1

14:00 - 14:30 - 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Mixed Team Stage 2

15:30 onward - Final - 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Mixed Team

Friday 21 October - Day 9 of competition

08:00 - 10:30 - 25m Standard Pistol Women

08:15 - 09:45 - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women

10:30 - 12:00 - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men Stage 1 Relay 1

10:45 onward - Final - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women - Paris 2024 quota spots available – Watch on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com live.

– Watch on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com live. 13:00 - 14:30 - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men Stage 1 Relay 2

Saturday 22 October - Day 10 of competition

08:00 - 12:30 - 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Stage 1

08:15 - 09:45 - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men Stage 2

10:45 onward - Final - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men - Paris 2024 quota spots available – Watch on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com live.

– Watch on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com live. 12:00 - 12:50 - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Women Part 1

13:15 - 15:00 - 25m Standard Pistol Women Rapid Fire Stage

13:30 - 14:05 - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Women Part 2

16:00 onward - Final - 25m Standard Pistol Women - Paris 2024 quota spots available – Watch on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com live.

Sunday 23 October - Day 11 of competition

08:00 - 09:00 - 25m Pistol Team Women Part 1

08:30 onward - Final 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Women

09:15 - 09:45 - 25m Pistol Team Women Part 2

09:30 - 10:20 - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Men Part 1

10:30 onward - Final - 25m Pistol Team Women

11:00 - 11:30 - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Men Part 2

11:00 - 15:30 - 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Stage 2

12:30 onward - Final - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Men

14:30 - 15:20 - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team Part 1 Relay 1

16:00 - 16:50 - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team Part 1 Relay 2

16:30 onward - Final - 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men - Paris 2024 quota spots available – Watch on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com live.

Monday 24 October - Day 12 of competition

08:00 - 11:00 - 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men Stage 1

08:15 - 08:50 - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team Part 2

09:45 onward - Final 50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team

11:15 - 12:45 - 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men Stage 2

13:30 onward - Final - 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men

15:15 - 16:00 - 50m Pistol Mixed Team Part 1

16:30 - 17:00 - 50m Pistol Mixed Team Part 2

17:45 onward - Final - 50m Pistol Mixed Team

Tuesday 25 October - Day 13 of competition

09:00 - 11:00 - 25m Centre Fire Pistol Men Precision Stage

09:00 - 11:00 - 25m Centre Fire Pistol Women Precision Stage

12:00 - 13:30 - 25m Centre Fire Pistol Men Rapid Fire Stage

12:00 - 13:30 - 25m Centre Fire Pistol Women Precision Stage

13:00 - 14:30 - 300m Rifle 3 Positions Women

15:30 onward - Final 300m Rifle 3 Positions Team Men

Wednesday 26 October - Day 14 of competition

08:00 onward - Final 300m Rifle 3 Positions Team Women

09:15 - 10:05 - 300m Rifle Prone Men

10:45 - 11:35 - 300m Rifle Prone Women

12:45 - 14:00 - 300m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team Part 1

14:30 - 15:00 - 300m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team Part 2

15:45 onward - 300m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team

Thursday 27 October - Day 15 of competition

08:00 onward - Final 300m Rifle Prone Team Men

09:45 onward - Final 300m Rifle Prone Team Women

1 1:45 - 12:45 - 300m Rifle Prone Mixed Team Part 1

1:45 - 12:45 - 300m Rifle Prone Mixed Team Part 1 13:15 - 13:45 - 300m Rifle Prone Mixed Team Part 2

14:30 onward - Final - 300m Rifle Prone Mixed Team

All times are subject to change. Junior competition is also taking place. Full schedule including training times available on the ISSF website here.

How to watch the ISSF World Championship Rifle/Pistol Cairo 2022 competitions and Paris 2024 Qualifier finals

The finals which offer direct quota spots to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics will be livestreamed worldwide on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com and the official Olympics apps for mobile and connected TV devices, with replay and highlights clips also available.

Action from across the ISSF shooting world championships will be also televised via the organiser's broadcast partners, and via the ISSF streaming and YouTube channels. Full information can be found here.