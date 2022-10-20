ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Championship 2022: India’s Ramita becomes 10m rifle junior world champion

Indian shooter Ramita won the gold medal in the junior women’s 10m air rifle event at the ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Championship 2022 in Cairo, Egypt on Wednesday.

Ramita beat China’s Ying Shen 16-12 in the final to become the world champion. This is her second medal at the ISSF world championships - she won bronze in the same event in the 2021 edition.

The 18-year-old Ramita finished fourth in qualifying to go through to the ranking match, where she was placed top and qualified for the gold medal match.

Tilottama Sen won the bronze medal for her first medal at the world championships. The 14-year-old Tilottama Sen earlier topped the qualifying round.

In another memorable result, Indian shooters made up the podium in the junior women’s 50m pistol event. Divanshi won the gold medal with a total score of 547, Varsha Singh took silver with 539 and Tiyana won bronze with a score of 523. Another Indian, Khushi Kapoor finished fourth with 521.

In the junior men’s 50m pistol, Abhinav Choudhary brought home the silver medal, shooting a score of 546 to finish behind South Korean gold-medallist Seungho Song, who also shot 546 but hit more inner 10s. South Korea’s Seungjun Lee won bronze.

India’s Vijayveer Sidhu won bronze in the men’s 25m standard pistol, finishing behind Ukraine’s Pavlo Korostylov, who won gold, and Christian Reitz of Germany, the silver-medallist.

Rhythm Sangwan went one better in the women’s 25m standard pistol, taking silver behind China’s Jiaruixuan Xiao. Another Chinese shooter, Yan Chen, won bronze.

India are still second in the medals table with 25 - 10 golds, five silvers and 10 bronze. China lead with 43 medals.