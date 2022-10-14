ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Championship 2022: India win bronze medal in 25m pistol junior women’s team

Indian shooters Naamya Kapoor, Vibhuti Bhatia and Esha Singh won the bronze medal in the 25m pistol junior women’s team event at the ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Championship 2022 in Cairo, Egypt on Thursday.

The Indian trio beat Germany’s Nina Adels, Vanessa Seeger and Lydia Vetter 17-1 in the bronze medal match.

Naamya Kapoor is the reigning junior world champion in the individual 25m women’s pistol and was part of the gold-medal winning team in the junior women’s 25m pistol in the 2021 edition.

Esha Singh, meanwhile, is a 2021 junior world championships silver-medallist in the women’s 10m pistol and the women’s 50m pistol.

In the final, two points are awarded to the team which wins a series and the first team to reach 16 points wins the match. The Indian shooters won eight series and tied one to emerge as the winners.

Naamya Kapoor, Vibhuti Bhatia and Esha Singh had finished third in the first stage of qualification and then fourth in the second stage to qualify for the bronze medal match.

China won the gold medal in the event while South Korea took the silver.

This is India’s first medal at the ongoing rifle/pistol shooting world championships and they are joint-fifth in the medal tally alongside Hungary and Switzerland.

In the 50m rifle prone junior mixed team event, India’s Nischal and Surya Pratap Singh finished fourth in the second stage of qualifying to qualify for the bronze medal match, where they will be up against the USA’s Katie Zaun and Rylan Kissell.

Another Indian pair Nupur Kumrawat and Pankaj Mukheja finished eighth in the second stage of qualifying and did not make it to the medal rounds.