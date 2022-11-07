Inspired by Lee Chong Wei: Malaysia's rising star Justin Hoh doing it his way 

Softly spoken and humble, Justin Hoh is on course to make some big noise on the badminton court for Malaysia.

Born in 2004, a stellar junior career points to a successful senior career and quite a few Malaysian badminton fans are calling him the successor to three-time Olympic silver-medallist Lee Chong Wei.

When Olympics.com asks Hoh about his inspirations, he doesn't hesitate:

"Datuk Lee Chong Wei was my idol when I was very young. I watched him play and I also wanted to be like him... one day I want to be a legend like him."

His driving goal is clear too.

"I train very hard because Malaysia until now has no Olympics gold medal yet so I hope I can get it for my country."

Justin Hoh: Born into badminton

Born on 1 April 2004 in Kuala Lumpur, family was a huge influence on his badminton journey.

"At seven years old I started playing badminton, I follow my father to play badminton but I feel very lucky to have many best coaches to guide me and teach me how to reach this level."

There were moments of doubt and times he felt like quitting, but a strong system helped him keep going.

"It's very difficult, every day training. So, I have moments I want to give up, but I tell myself: Don't give up and my parents and my coaches support me to continue to play this sport."

Justin Hoh's promising junior career and senior wins

It was clear from an early age that Hoh had talent and came to the attention of his badminton-crazy country at a young age.

At 15 in 2019, he won the Asia U-17 Junior Championships. Then just a week later, he clinched the men's doubles U-19 title in the Bangladesh Junior International Series with partner Muhammad Fazriq Mohammad Razif.

The pandemic put the brakes on Hoh's breakneck advancement but he made a successful return to the court by winning the U19 Finnish Junior doubles title, this time with partner Ong Zhen Yi.

Now regularly making the national news, he claimed the national U21 title for the first time in May 2022 at the age of 18, before claiming a first senior title at the Bonn International.

A week later, he won the Croatia Open and the India Junior International Series title made it a third victory this season.

It's hardly any wonder that expectations are high now, so how does he deal with the pressure?

"In the beginning I cannot handle it and cannot control my emotion because I really feel like I must win the match, and I feel very passionate. But my coach helped me a lot and try to guide me to avoid the pressure."

Justin Hoh: Team player, humbled by 'future star' tag

Humble and selfless, Hoh was the only bright spark for the Malaysia team at the World Junior Championships in October 2022.

In the team event Malaysia came up against the always-imposing Indonesian side and lost 4-1.

The one was thanks to Hoh after he beat Alwi Farhan in the men's singles match 21-18, 21-18, playing some startling badminton.

His team ethic and modesty were revealed in his post-match interview:

"I was very happy to win my match against Indonesia. Even though the team lost in the end, everyone gave their best, so it’s alright that we lost together."

Despite disappointment in the men's singles competition where he went out in the fourth round 17-21, 19-21 to South Korea’s Kim Byung-jae, Hoh is still positive about his future and continues to aspire to greatness.

"It's a great pleasure to be spoken about like a future champion. Across Malaysia there is much hope on me to be a future champion. So I try to handle this pressure and get there."