Indonesia Open badminton 2022: India’s PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen in action - watch live streaming

India’s top badminton players PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen will look to impress at the Indonesia Open 2022 BWF Super1000 event, which will be held at the Istora Stadium in Jakarta from Tuesday.

Former Indonesia Open champion Kidambi Srikanth and India’s Thomas Cup hero HS Prannoy, who missed the Indonesia Masters earlier this month, will also be back in action for the meet.

India’s top doubles pair Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, meanwhile, will skip the Jakarta meet with an eye on the Commonwealth Games 2022 in July.

London 2012 bronze medallist Saina Nehwal, who has won this BWF Super 1000 tournament thrice, will also skip this event. Saina Nehwal was earlier slated to face three-time world champion and Rio 2016 gold medallist Carolina Marin in the opening round in Indonesia Open.

PV Sindhu, seventh in the badminton world rankings, will be looking for her first Indonesia Open title. However, the former world champion and two-time Olympic medallist will have a stiff challenge against world No. 9 He Bing Jao of China in her opener.

The two players had also crossed swords at the Tokyo 2020 bronze medal match which was won by PV Sindhu.

In the men’s singles, world championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen is seeded eighth and will face compatriot HS Prannoy in the first round. World championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth, ranked world No. 11, will take on 15th-ranked Wang Tzu Wei.

N Sikki Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa, whose rankings have dropped to world No. 23 after a series of early exits in 2022, will be India’s best hope in women’s doubles. The Indonesia Open 2022 will conclude on June 19.

Where to watch Indonesia Open 2022 badminton live in India?

The Indonesia Open 2022 badminton tournament will be telecast live on the Sports18 TV channel in India from June 15. Live streaming of Indonesia Open 2022 will be available on Voot platform.

Indonesia Open 2022 badminton: India squad

Men’s singles: Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer Verma, B Sai Praneeth.

Women’s singles: PV Sindhu

Men’s doubles: B Sumeeth Reddy-Attri Manu, MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila, Krishna Prasad Garaga-Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala

Women’s doubles: N Sikki Reddy-Ashwini Ponnappa, Srivedya Gurazada(IND)-Ishika Jaiswal (USA), Haritha Manazhiyil Harinarayan-Ashna Roy, Ashwini Bhat-Shikha Gautam, Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand

Mixed doubles: Ishaan Bhatnagar-Tanisha Crasto