Indonesia Masters: India's record at the BWF World Tour Super 750 tournament

Double-Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and star men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty have been seeded for the main draw of the Indonesia Masters 2021, slated to run from November 16 to 21, in Bali.

Sindhu, who added a bronze Olympic medal at Tokyo 2020, is the third seed at the BWF World Tour Super 750 tournament, while familiar foes Akane Yamaguchi and Ratchanok Intanon are the seeded No 1 and No 2 respectively. Indian doubles duo of Satwik-Chirag, who made their Olympic debut in Tokyo, are sixth seeds.

Indian shuttlers have tasted success at the Indonesia Masters only twice, since its inception in 2010. Let us have a look at the Indian winners at the BWF World Tour Super 750 tournament.

Saina Nehwal in action

H.S Prannoy, 2014

H.S Prannoy, seeded fifth at Indonesia Masters 2014, was the first Indian shuttler to clinch victory at the tournament.

The Delhi-born player began his campaign with wins over his Indonesia's P Sudrajat (21-14, 21-14), B Pangisthu (21-17, 25-27, 21-18) and E Sukatma (21-18, 13-21, 21-15).

Prannoy, then, continued his fine run against Riyanto Subagja 21-13, 21-19 in the quarter-inals before defeating Malaysia's Darren Liew 21-14, 14-21, 21-14 in a three-game thriller in the semis.

The 2010 Youth Olympics silver medallist, later, was in top form in the final and outclassed Indonesia's Firman Abdul Kholik 21-11, 22-20 in the final to seal the men's singles title.

Saina Nehwal, 2019

London 2012 bronze medallist Saina Nehwal tasted her first and only success at Indonesia Masters in 2019.

The eighth seed began her campaign with a win over DD Ayustine 7-21, 21-16, 21-11 in the first round before outclassing Fitriani 21-17, 21-15 in the second.

Nehwal then defeated Thai ace Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-7, 21-18 in the quarterfinals before overcoming sixth seeded He Bingjiao 18-21, 21-12, 21-18 in the semis.

Nehwal was, then, declared as the winner of the women's singles title after Rio 2016 gold medallist Carolina Marin pulled out with an knee injury mid-way through the first game.