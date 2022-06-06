Indonesia Masters badminton 2022: India’s PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen among top contenders - watch live streaming

India’s top badminton players PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen are among the seeded entries at the Indonesia Masters 2022, which will be held at the Istora Stadium in Jakarta from Tuesday.

London 2012 bronze medallist Saina Nehwal, who clinched Indonesia Masters title in 2019, will also compete at the BWF Super 500 event. India’s Thomas Cup hero HS Prannoy will be in action in men’s singles.

World championships silver medalist Kidambi Srikanth, meanwhile, pulled out due to injury concerns. Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, India’s top men’s doubles pair, will also sit out the Jakarta meet.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu is seeded fourth at the Indonesia Masters. The Indian ace is seventh in the badminton world rankings and will be chasing her first title at the event. The former world champion PV Sindhu will take on world No. 22 Line Christophersen in the opening round of the women’s singles.

Tokyo 2020 champion Chen Yu Fei of China is the top seed while Rio 2016 champion Carolina Marin of Spain is seeded third in women’s singles.

In the men’s singles, world championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen is seeded seventh and could face compatriot HS Prannoy in the second round, if both progress.

Lakshya Sen, ranked world No. 9, will take on 21st-ranked Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus while Asian championships bronze medallist HS Prannoy is drawn against world No. 13 Rasmus Gemke.

Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen is the top seed in men’s singles at the event.

N Sikki Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa will be India’s best bets in women’s doubles while B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa will lead India’s charge in the mixed doubles.

The Indonesia Masters 2022 tournament will conclude on June 12.

Where to watch Indonesia Masters 2022 badminton live in India?

The Indonesia Masters 2022 badminton tournament will be telecast live on the Sports18 TV channel in India from the quarter-finals stage, which begins on June 10. Live streaming of Indonesia Masters 2022 will be available on Voot.

Indonesia Masters 2022 badminton: India squad

Men’s singles: Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, Sameer Verma, Parupalli Kashyap. Qualifiers: Sourabh Verma, Subhankar Dey

Women’s singles: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal. Qualifiers: Aakarshi Kashyap

Men’s doubles: B Sumeeth Reddy-Attri Manu. Qualifiers: Ishaan Bhatnagar-Sai Pratheek, Ashith Surya-Vasantha Kumar-Hanumaiah Ranganatha

Women’s doubles: N Sikki Reddy-Ashwini Ponnappa, Ritika Thaker-Simran Singhi

Mixed doubles: Venkat Gaurav Prasad-Juhi Dewangan, B Sumeeth Reddy-Ashwini Ponnappa. Qualifiers: Ishaan Bhatnagar-Tanisha Crasto