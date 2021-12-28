In search for fresh talent, 60 players attend Indian women’s hockey national camp in Bengaluru

Sixty players are attending the senior women’s national camp at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Bengaluru. The camp started on Monday.

Hockey India shortlisted the campers on the basis of their performances at the senior women’s and the inter-department national championships. The performances at domestic and junior events sanctioned by Hockey India were also considered.

Indian women’s hockey team chief coach Janneke Schopman, who took over from Sjoerd Marijne after India finished fourth at Tokyo 2020, said that although the existing core group has been retained, the players will need to prove themselves at the camp to be on the final list.

A former Dutch Olympian, Schopmann, the first female chief coach of the team also said that fresh talent was needed to add depth to the existing pool of players.

A total of 33 players will be shortlisted further before India begin their title defence at the Women’s Asia Cup 2022, starting from January 21.

The continental meet will be followed by the FIH Hockey Pro League which will conclude in June.

In July, the Rani Rampal-led side will play at the FIH Women’s World Cup.

After a short breather, the Indian women will travel to Birmingham, UK for the Commonwealth Games 2022 and then to China for Asian Games 2022 in September.

Women’s hockey players in the national camp

Goalkeepers: Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Alpha Kerketta, Sheweta, Susmita Patil

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Manpreet Kaur, Rashmita Minz, Suman Devi Thoudam, Mahima Choudhary, Gagandeep Kaur, Udita, Akshata Dhekale, Ishika Chaudhary, Marina Lalramnghaki, Priyanka, Reet, Reema Baxla, Anjali HR, Renuka Yadav, Mudita

Midfielders: Nisha, Salima Tete, Pukhrambam Sushila Chanu, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Lilima Minz, Namita Toppo, Reena Khokhar, Mariana Kujur, Sonika, Neha, Ajmina Kujur, Baljeet Kaur, Sushma Kumari

Forwards: Rani, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Rajwinder Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi, Deepika, Jiwan Kishori Toppo, Lalrindiki, Sangita Kumari, Archana Bhardwaj, Sarabdeep Kaur, Navjot Kaur, Jyoti, Monika Sihag, Preeti Dubey, Raju Ranwa, Arya K.M, Upasana Singh, Dipti Lakra, Aishwarya Chavan