Sania Mirza kicks off 2022 tennis season with opening round win in Adelaide

India’s Sania Mirza and her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok advanced to the quarter-finals of the women’s doubles at the Adelaide International 2022 WTA 500 tournament in Australia on Tuesday.

Sania Mirza and Nadiia Kichenok came from a set down to upset second seeds Giuliana Olmos of Mexico and Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski 1-6, 6-3, 10-8.

The Indian tennis legend and Kichenok will now face the winner between Priscilla Hon/Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz and Shelby Rogers/Heather Watson in the last eight.

Elsewhere in Adelaide, Indian pair Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan progressed to the round of 16 in the Adelaide International 1 ATP 250 tournament.

Bopanna-Ramanathan beat American Jamie Cerretani and Brazil’s Fernando Romboli 6-2, 6-1 in the round of 32.

They will next face the USA’s Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow in the pre-quarterfinals.