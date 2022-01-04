Sania Mirza kicks off 2022 tennis season with opening round win in Adelaide

India’s Sania Mirza and Nadiia Kichenok of Ukraine came from a set down to beat second seeds Giuliana Olmos and Gabriela Dabrowski in the women’s doubles.

By Rahul Venkat
Picture by Getty Images

India’s Sania Mirza and her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok advanced to the quarter-finals of the women’s doubles at the Adelaide International 2022 WTA 500 tournament in Australia on Tuesday.

Sania Mirza and Nadiia Kichenok came from a set down to upset second seeds Giuliana Olmos of Mexico and Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski 1-6, 6-3, 10-8.

The Indian tennis legend and Kichenok will now face the winner between Priscilla Hon/Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz and Shelby Rogers/Heather Watson in the last eight.

Elsewhere in Adelaide, Indian pair Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan progressed to the round of 16 in the Adelaide International 1 ATP 250 tournament.

Bopanna-Ramanathan beat American Jamie Cerretani and Brazil’s Fernando Romboli 6-2, 6-1 in the round of 32.

They will next face the USA’s Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow in the pre-quarterfinals.

