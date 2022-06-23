Commonwealth Games 2022: Savita Punia to captain Indian women’s hockey team

With just over a month to go for the Commonwealth Games 2022, an 18-member Indian women’s hockey team for the quadrennial event was announced by Hockey India on Thursday.

In the absence of veteran Rani Rampal, goalkeeper Savita Punia will continue to be the captain. Defender Deep Grace Ekka will be her deputy.

Rani Rampal was also left out of India’s World Cup squad due to injury concerns despite taking the field against Belgium in the FIH Pro League earlier this month.

Rani has been struggling to regain her fitness even after undergoing a long rehabilitation after guiding India to a fourth-place finish at Tokyo Olympics.

“We would have finished our World Cup campaign only days before the CWG so it was very essential for us to pick a physically fit team as the recovery time between the two events is just about 10 days," India chief coach Janneke Schopman said about the team selection.

The Indian squad for the Commonwealth Games also features midfielders Nisha, Neha, and Salima Tete and experienced forwards Vandana Katariya and Lalremsiami.

For CWG 2022, India are placed in pool A along with England, Canada, Wales and Ghana. Savita and Co. will play their first match on July 29 against Ghana.

In their previous outing at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, India had finished fourth after a loss to England in the bronze-medal match.

After an impressive campaign in their maiden FIH Pro League where India finished overall third behind Argentina and the Netherlands, the Indian women’s hockey team will be high on confidence going into the World Cup and the Commonwealth Games.

The Commonwealth Games will be held in Birmingham, UK from July 28 to August 8.

Indian women’s hockey team for Commonwealth Games 2022

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (captain), Rajani Etimarpu

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vice captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita

Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Salima Tete

Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Sangita Kumari