PGTI partners with DP World and PGA Tour; Indian golfers set to benefit

The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) has teed off a new partnership with the DP World Tour and PGA Tour, which is set to provide top Indian male golfers a clear pathway to compete in top-tier competitions.

The PGA Tour organises professional men’s golf tours in the United States and North America while the DP World Tour does the same for Europe. PGTI is the governing body for golf events in India.

“The strategic partnership will provide a range of benefits for PGTI members, with the DP World Tour and PGA Tour working with the PGTI on other key business areas, including strategic development and commercial growth, as well as a joint commitment to increasing prize money for a host of PGTI tournaments,” a joint statement said.

As part of the global pathway system, the leading player - not otherwise exempt - on the 2022 PGTI Rankings will earn membership onto the DP World Tour for the 2023 season.

The next 10 highest ranked non-exempt players in the rankings will earn a spot in the Final Stage of the DP World Tour Qualifying School, while a further three players will earn spots into the Second Stage.

“Today’s announcement further enhances the playing opportunities for international players to compete at the highest levels of men’s professional golf, with the leading 10 players on DP World Tour’s Race To Dubai Rankings [in addition to those already exempt] earning cards on the PGA Tour, beginning with the 2024 season – an aspect of the partnership between the PGA Tour and DP World Tour announced in June,” the statement added.

The partnership also grants PGTI players access to 60 spots in each of the two Challenge Tour events which will be played in India in March next year. The Duncan Taylor Black Bull Challengewill be held from March 23 to 26, while The Challenge Presented by Karnataka Golf Association is scheduled from March 28 to 31.

Both tournaments will take place at the KGA in Bengaluru and were announced as part of the Challenge Tour’s 2023 Road to Mallorca on Wednesday.

So far, six Indian players have combined to win 16 events on the DP World Tour, including four each by Jeev Milka Singh and SSP Chawrasia. Arjun Atwal remains the lone Indian to win on both the DP World Tour and PGA Tour, winning three events on the DP World Tour before adding the Wyndham Championship to his trophy collection in 2010.