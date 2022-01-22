Subhas Bhowmick, Asian Games medallist and Indian football icon, dies

Former Indian football player and national team coach Subhas Bhowmick died early on Saturday morning in Kolkata due to kidney problems. He was 72 years old.

After making his international debut at the age of 18, Subhas Bhowmick played 24 matches for the

Indian football team, scoring nine goals. He was also part of the bronze medal-winning Indian side at the Asian Games 1970, where he scored two goals.

At the club level, Subhas Bhowmick played for two of India’s biggest teams - East Bengal and Mohun Bagan - and won the Blue Riband Calcutta Football League with both clubs. He was a robust striker during his playing days.

Subhas Bhowmick also led Bengal to four Santosh Trophy titles.

After retiring in 1979, Bhowmick became a coach and again had stints at both East Bengal and Mohun Bagan and was later a technical director at Churchill Brothers.

During his coaching stint, Subhash Bhowmick, often called ‘Bhombol Da’ by his fans, players and peers, established himself as one of the shrewdest tacticians in Indian football, leading both East Bengal and Churchill Brothers to multiple national club titles. He was also the architect of East Bengal’s ASEAN Cup triumph in 2003 - a rare success for an Indian team on the continental stage.

“He was my coach when I joined Mohun Bagan. I had a great relationship with him. The last time I met him was during a program in Kolkata and we had a long chat about football and life. I even had once called him to coach in one of the academies in Kerala and he didn't disappoint me,” former Indian team captain IM Vijayan told Outlook.

Subhash Bhowmick, who moulded his career in the image of his legendary mentor PK Banerjee, had been struggling with poor health for several years. Having undergone coronary bypass surgery almost two decades back, Bhowmick was hospitalised recently due to diabetes-induced kidney problems.

He is survived by his wife, son and daughter.