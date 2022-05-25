Nikhat Zareen celebrates her boxing title with Mary Kom saying, ‘no victory is complete without your idol’s blessings’

Burying the bitter rivalry of the past, Nikhat Zareen celebrated her maiden world title with her idol and six-time world champion MC Mary Kom.

“No victory is complete without your idol’s blessings,” tweeted Nikhat Zareen with a picture along with the Indian boxing legend.

A day after Nikhat Zareen became the fifth Indian woman to be crowned world champion in Istanbul, Mary Kom had also congratulated Nikhat Zareen for her stellar achievement.

“Congratulations Nikhat for winning the gold medal. So proud of you for your historic performances," Mary Kom wrote on Twitter.

Nikhat replied to the Olympic bronze medallist’s post with gratitude. “It motivates me to work harder and make our country proud as you’ve done,” Nikhat said.

The two ace boxers last sparred in 2019 in the 51kg trials for the Tokyo Olympic qualifiers. Mary Kom was given a direct entry which was challenged by Nikhat Zareen, who publicly demanded a trial and a chance to compete at the Tokyo 2020 qualifiers.

Nikhat Zareen’s wish was granted but she suffered a 9-1 loss at the trials. Mary Kom then refused to shake hands with Nikhat Zareen after the bout.

“I was a bit angry. There is no doubt. But it’s all done now. I have moved on,” Mary Kom reflected on her rivalry with Nikhat Zareen in an interview with PTI. “All I say is that you should talk once you perform, not before that. Everyone can see what you do in the ring.”

At the world championships, Nikhat Zareen blanked Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas 5-0 in the 52kg category. It was India's first gold medal on the world stage since Mary Kom won the title in 2018.

Next up for world champion Nikhat Zareen will be the trials for the Commonwealth Games in June. Nikhat Zareen will compete in the 50kg category.