Lovlina Borgohain appointed Deputy Superintendent of Police in Assam

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain was formally appointed as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) by Assam on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Lovlina Borgohain won bronze in the women’s 69kg on her Olympic debut at Tokyo last year. She is the third Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal after Mary Kom and Vijender Singh.

The DSP post was a reward for her fine showing at the Tokyo Olympics.

Lovlina Borgohain took her oath as a DSP in the Assam Police at a formal state function held in Guwahati, Assam.

The two-time world championship bronze medallist also stressed that her immediate goal was to continue her boxing career and focus on winning gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“It will be my duty to win more medals for Assam and the country. I will focus on my training. I will join in policing duties after retirement from boxing. From now, a new responsibility has come into my life. I will try to find more talented players,” Lovlina Borgohain told India Today.

Ace sprinter Hima Das was also appointed as a DSP in the Assam Police last year.

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu, meanwhile, was appointed as the Additional Superintendent of Police in Manipur.