Archery World Cup 2022: Tarundeep Rai, Abhishek Verma to spearhead Indian challenge - watch live

Tokyo Olympian Tarundeep Rai and Asian Games gold medallist Abhishek Verma will lead a new-look Indian team in the first stage of the Archery World Cup 2022 in Antalya, Turkey starting Tuesday.

This is the season’s first global outdoor event and winners will automatically qualify for the Archery World Cup Final to be held in October. The World Cup involves competitions for both recurve and compound archers.

India have sent 16 archers, eight men and eight women, for the event.

While men’s compound archer Abhishek Verma, ranked world No. 5, is competing, big names like Tokyo Olympians Atanu Das, Deepika Kumari, and Pravin Jadhav failed to make the cut at the national selection trials last month.

Tarundeep Rai, reigning national champion Sachin Gupta, London Olympian Jayanta Talukdar and Neeraj Chauhan make up the Indian men’s recurve archery team.

Among the women’s recurve team, world No. 18 Ankita Bhakat is India’s top-ranked archer. In the women’s compound team, world No. 34 Muskan Kirar will carry India’s hopes.

A total of 341 archers - 198 men and 143 women - from 47 countries will compete in Turkey.

Where to watch the Archery World Cup 2022 Antalya live in India?

The Archery World Cup 2022 Antalya compound and recurve semi-finals and finals on April 23 and 24 will be telecast live on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India. Live streaming of the Archery World Cup 2022 Antalya Finals will be available on SonyLiv.

Archery World Cup 2022 Antalya: India team

Compound Men: Abhishek Verma, Aman Saini, Rajat Chauhan, Mohan Ramswaroop Bhardwaj.

Compound Women: Muskan Kirar, Priya Gurjar, Markoo Raginee, Avneet Kaur

Recurve Men: Tarundeep Rai, Jayanta Talukdar, Sachin Gupta, Neeraj Chauhan

Recurve Women: Ankita Bhakat, Simranjeet Kaur, Ridhi, Komalika Bari

Archery World Cup 2022 Antalya schedule and live India start times

All times are Indian Standard Time (IST)

Tuesday, April 19

Compound Qualification Round (Women and Men) - 4:30 PM IST

Compound shoot off, if any (Individual, Team, Mixed Team) - 7:40 PM IST

Wednesday, April 20

Compound team matches (Men and Women) - 11.30 AM IST

Bronze: Compound team matches (Men and Women) - 1:15 PM IST

Qualification Round: Recurve (Men and Women) - 4:30 PM IST

Recurve shoot off, if any (Individual, Team, Mixed Team) - 7:40 PM IST

Individual matches: Recurve Men - 8.00 PM IST

Thursday, April 21

Team matches: Recurve (Men, Women, Mixed) - 11:45 AM IST

Bronze: Recurve Men’s Team - 2:00 PM IST

Bronze: Recurve Women’s Team - 2.30 PM IST

Individual matches: Compound Men and Women - 4.30 PM IST

Friday, April 22

Team matches: Recurve Mixed Team - 11:45 AM IST

Individual matches: Recurve Men and Women - 4.30 PM IST

Saturday, April 23

Final: Compound Women Team - 11:45 AM IST

Final: Compound Men Team - 1:10 PM IST

Bronze: Compound Mixed Team: 1:48 PM IST

Final: Compound Mixed Team - 2:05 PM IST

Bronze: Compound Women - 4:58 PM IST

Final: Compound Women - 5:10 PM IST

Bronze: Compound Men - 6:00 PM IST

Final: Compound Men - 6:12 PM IST

*Sunday, April 24 *

Final: Recurve Women Team - 12:30 PM IST

Final: Recurve Men Team - 1:10 PM IST

Bronze: Recurve Mixed Team: 1:48 PM IST

Final: Recurve Mixed Team - 2:05 PM IST

Bronze: Recurve Women - 4:58 PM IST

Final: Recurve Women - 5:10 PM IST

Bronze: Recurve Men - 6:00 PM IST

Final: Recurve Men - 6:12 PM IST