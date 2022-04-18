Archery World Cup 2022: Tarundeep Rai, Abhishek Verma to spearhead Indian challenge - watch live

Tokyo Olympian Tarundeep Rai and Asian Games gold medallist Abhishek Verma will lead a new-look Indian team in the first stage of the Archery World Cup 2022 in Antalya, Turkey starting Tuesday.
This is the season’s first global outdoor event and winners will automatically qualify for the Archery World Cup Final to be held in October. The World Cup involves competitions for both recurve and compound archers.
India have sent 16 archers, eight men and eight women, for the event.
While men’s compound archer Abhishek Verma, ranked world No. 5, is competing, big names like Tokyo Olympians Atanu Das, Deepika Kumari, and Pravin Jadhav failed to make the cut at the national selection trials last month.
Tarundeep Rai, reigning national champion Sachin Gupta, London Olympian Jayanta Talukdar and Neeraj Chauhan make up the Indian men’s recurve archery team.
Among the women’s recurve team, world No. 18 Ankita Bhakat is India’s top-ranked archer. In the women’s compound team, world No. 34 Muskan Kirar will carry India’s hopes.
A total of 341 archers - 198 men and 143 women - from 47 countries will compete in Turkey.
Where to watch the Archery World Cup 2022 Antalya live in India?
The Archery World Cup 2022 Antalya compound and recurve semi-finals and finals on April 23 and 24 will be telecast live on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India. Live streaming of the Archery World Cup 2022 Antalya Finals will be available on SonyLiv.
Archery World Cup 2022 Antalya: India team
Compound Men: Abhishek Verma, Aman Saini, Rajat Chauhan, Mohan Ramswaroop Bhardwaj.
Compound Women: Muskan Kirar, Priya Gurjar, Markoo Raginee, Avneet Kaur
Recurve Men: Tarundeep Rai, Jayanta Talukdar, Sachin Gupta, Neeraj Chauhan
Recurve Women: Ankita Bhakat, Simranjeet Kaur, Ridhi, Komalika Bari
Archery World Cup 2022 Antalya schedule and live India start times
All times are Indian Standard Time (IST)
Tuesday, April 19
Compound Qualification Round (Women and Men) - 4:30 PM IST
Compound shoot off, if any (Individual, Team, Mixed Team) - 7:40 PM IST
Wednesday, April 20
Compound team matches (Men and Women) - 11.30 AM IST
Bronze: Compound team matches (Men and Women) - 1:15 PM IST
Qualification Round: Recurve (Men and Women) - 4:30 PM IST
Recurve shoot off, if any (Individual, Team, Mixed Team) - 7:40 PM IST
Individual matches: Recurve Men - 8.00 PM IST
Thursday, April 21
Team matches: Recurve (Men, Women, Mixed) - 11:45 AM IST
Bronze: Recurve Men’s Team - 2:00 PM IST
Bronze: Recurve Women’s Team - 2.30 PM IST
Individual matches: Compound Men and Women - 4.30 PM IST
Friday, April 22
Team matches: Recurve Mixed Team - 11:45 AM IST
Individual matches: Recurve Men and Women - 4.30 PM IST
Saturday, April 23
Final: Compound Women Team - 11:45 AM IST
Final: Compound Men Team - 1:10 PM IST
Bronze: Compound Mixed Team: 1:48 PM IST
Final: Compound Mixed Team - 2:05 PM IST
Bronze: Compound Women - 4:58 PM IST
Final: Compound Women - 5:10 PM IST
Bronze: Compound Men - 6:00 PM IST
Final: Compound Men - 6:12 PM IST
*Sunday, April 24 *
Final: Recurve Women Team - 12:30 PM IST
Final: Recurve Men Team - 1:10 PM IST
Bronze: Recurve Mixed Team: 1:48 PM IST
Final: Recurve Mixed Team - 2:05 PM IST
Bronze: Recurve Women - 4:58 PM IST
Final: Recurve Women - 5:10 PM IST
Bronze: Recurve Men - 6:00 PM IST
Final: Recurve Men - 6:12 PM IST