WTT Contender Lasko: Indian table tennis stars G Sathiyan, Manika Batra in the hunt - watch live

The in-form Sathiyan Gnanasekaran will look to extend this year’s impressive run at the WTT Contender Lasko 2021, which gets underway on Monday at the Tri Lilije Sports Hall in Lasko, Slovenia.

After a first-round exit on his Olympics debut in Tokyo, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran won the mixed doubles title with Manika Batra at the WTT Contender Budapest as the duo became the first Indian players to win a World Table Tennis event.

G Sathiyan then won the Czech International title, two bronze medals at the Asian Championships before clinching the men’s doubles title at the WTT Contender Tunis alongside Harmeet Desai.

At the WTT Contender Lasko, G Sathiyan will be in the hunt in the men’s singles as well as the mixed doubles with Manika Batra. Sathiyan and Batra have been teaming up consistently to build their rhythm for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal will be competing in the men’s singles and men’s doubles with Manav Thakkar as partner.

In the women’s singles, Manika Batra will be joined by former junior world No. 2 Archana Kamath. The duo will also play together in the women’s doubles.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Anthony Amalraj will have to come through the qualifiers as will Manav Thakkar, Selena Selvakumar and Sreeja Akula.

Indian table tennis squad for WTT Contender Lasko 2021

Men’s Singles

Main Draw – Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

Qualifiers – Manav Thakkar, Sushmit Sriram, Anthony Amalraj, Jeet Chandra, Soumyajit Ghosh and Snehit Suravajjula

Women’s Singles

Main Draw - Manika Batra

Qualifiers - Selena Selvakumar, Sreeja Akula and Krittwika Roy

Men’s Doubles

Main Draw - Manav Thakkar/Sharath Kamal, Jeet Chandra/Snehit Suravajjula

Women’s Doubles

Main Draw - Manika Batra/Archana Kamath

Mixed Doubles

Main Draw - Sathiyan Gnanasekaran/Manika Batra, Manav Thakkar/Archana Kamath

WTT Contender Lasko 2021 schedule

Qualifiers: Monday, November 1 - Wednesday, November 3

Main Draw: Thursday, November 4 - Sunday, November 7

Where to watch WTT Contender Lasko live in India?

Live streaming of the WTT Contender Lasko will be available on World Table Tennis’ official website and YouTube channel.

There is no live telecast of the table tennis tournament in India.