ITTF World Team Championships Finals 2022 table tennis, live streaming, playing conditions and format

Indian table tennis stars Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran will lead the women’s and men’s teams, respectively, at the ITTF World Team Championships Finals 2022, which begins in Chengdu, China on Friday.

Veteran Sharath Kamal chose to skip the event.

The Indian table tennis contingent will be aiming to bring home a first medal since independence at the world team championships. Watch live streaming.

Both the Indian men’s and women’s teams qualified for the event through the 2021 Asian championships.

The men’s team has been drawn in Group 2 with second seeds Germany, France, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. The women’s team is in Group 5 with fifth seeds Germany, Egypt and the Czech Republic.

In the ITTF World Team Championships 2022, each team will play the other in a round-robin format during the group stages.

The top two teams in each group will progress to the round of 16 along with the four best-placed third teams in the groups in both the men’s and women’s events.

Each tie will consist of five singles matches and each match will be best-of-five games.

World No. 37 Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, who won singles bronze at the Commonwealth Games 2022, is the highest-ranked player in the men’s team. He is joined by the in-form Harmeet Desai, who beat G Sathiyan en route winning the National Games title earlier this week.

In the women’s team, world No. 44 Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula, the CWG 2022 mixed doubles gold-medallist and a national champion, are India’s best bets.

ITTF World Team Championships Finals 2022: Indian table tennis teams

Men’s team: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Manush Shah, Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar, Sanil Shetty

Women’s team: Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Reeth Tennison, Diya Chitale, Swastika Ghosh

World team table championships 2022: Schedule and India live start times for Indian table tennis teams

All times are in Indian Standard Time (IST)

Saturday, October 1

Men: India vs Uzbekistan - 7:30 AM IST

Women: Germany vs India - 10:30 AM IST

Sunday, October 2

Men: Germany vs India - 10:30 AM IST

Women: India vs Czech Republic - 1:30 PM IST

Monday, October 3

Men: India vs Kazakhstan - 10:30 AM IST

Women: Egypt vs India - 10:30 AM IST

Tuesday, October 4

Men: France vs India - 10:30 AM IST

Where to watch the world team table tennis championships 2022 live in India

The world team table tennis championships 2022 will be broadcast live on the Eurosport and Eurosport HD TV channels in India.

Live streaming of the ITTF World Team Championships Finals 2022 will be available on the discovery+ app and website.

Live streaming of the world team table tennis championships 2022 is also on World Table Tennis’ official website, the WTT app and their YouTube channel.