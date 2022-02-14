Commonwealth Games 2018: Gold rush at Gold Coast - India’s full medal tally

India’s medal tally at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) has risen sharply over the last two decades.

CWG 2010 in New Delhi was India’s most fruitful edition with a total haul of 101 medals while the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia, saw India’s best-ever finish as a non-host nation.

At Commonwealth Games 2018, India’s medal tally comprised 66 medals, including 26 golds, 20 silvers and 20 bronze. India ended third, behind Australia and England..

India’s haul at CWG 2018 was led by the shooting contingent, which racked up 16 medals.

Shooting prodigy Manu Bhaker, aged 16, made a scintillating debut at the Commonwealth Games, breaking the Games record on her way to the women’s 10m air pistol gold.

Another Indian shooter Anish Bhanwala became the youngest Indian gold medallist at the Commonwealth Games at 15 years of age. He also broke the CWG record to take the top spot in the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol.

Indian wrestlers contributed 12 medals – five gold, three silver and four bronze – to the tally while the boxers came back with nine – three of each colour.

All the big names in both the combat sports, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik on the wrestling mat and Mary Kom, Vikas Krishan and Amit Panghal in the boxing ring, returned with medals.

Meanwhile, the Indian table tennis team also registered its best-ever performance at the Commonwealth Games, bagging eight medals.

Youngster Manika Batra was the pick of the lot, winning medals in every event she competed in, including the women’s singles and women’s team gold. With four medals, Manika was the most successful Indian athlete at CWG 2018.

Moreover, there were a number of firsts for India at the Commonwealth Games 2018.

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra clinched the first javelin throw gold for India at CWG with a 86.47m while Indian badminton players secured the country’s first top-place finish in the mixed team event.

Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal became the first Indian badminton player to win two gold medals in singles at the Commonwealth Games, after she beat compatriot PV Sindhu in an intense final. Saina had won the 2010 event as well.

Meanwhile, the Indian women’s table tennis team won the gold for the first time in CWG history.

With the Commonwealth Games 2022 slated to be held in Birmingham between July 28 and August 8, Indian athletes will be eyeing a sizable haul again.

Commonwealth Games 2018: India’s medal list

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total medals 1 Australia 80 59 59 198 2 England 45 45 46 136 3 India 26 20 20 66 4 Canada 15 40 27 82 5 New Zealand 15 16 15 46 6 South Africa 13 11 13 37 7 Wales 10 12 14 36 8 Scotland 9 13 22 44 9 Nigeria 9 9 6 24 10 Cyprus 8 1 5 14

