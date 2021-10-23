AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers: Indian football team faces Oman in opener - watch live streaming

The Indian football team's campaign in the qualifiers for the AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2022 is set to kick off on October 24 against Oman.

Slotted in Group E, India will play the hosts UAE on October 27 before taking on the Kyrgyz Republic on October 30. Watch AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers live in India!

All the matches will be played at the Fujairah Stadium.

The AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2022 will be the fifth edition of the biennial tournament. The first edition was held in 2013.

The tournament was previously known as the AFC U-23 Championship but has now been rechristened as the AFC U-23 Asian Cup.

Forty two teams in 11 groups will be participating in the qualifiers. The winners and runners-up of each group will earn automatic qualification for the AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2022, which will take place in Uzbekistan.

India have never made it to the AFC U-23 Asian Cup main rounds. They have played the qualifiers on all four previous occasions.

The 23-member India squad, which has some senior team players like Narender Gahlot and Jeakson Singh, departed for the UAE on Wednesday morning following a two-day training session in Bengaluru.

From the contingent, Suresh Singh, Lalengmawia Ralte, Rahim Ali and Dheeraj Singh were part of the squad that won the SAFF Championship earlier this month.

AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers: Indian football team schedule, fixtures and live match times

All times are India Standard Time (IST)

October 24, Sunday

Oman vs India - 10:00 PM IST

October 27, Wednesday

India vs UAE - 10:00 PM IST

October 30, Saturday

India vs Kyrgyz Republic - 10:00 PM IST

Where to watch AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers live in India?

Live streaming of India’s matches in the AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers will be available on the Indian Football Team’s social media handles. Their Facebook page can be found here.

There is no live telecast of the India U-23 football matches in India.

India football squad for the AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers

Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Mohammad Nawaz

Defenders: Narender Gahlot, Alex Saji, Hormipam Ruivah, Asish Rai, Sumit Rathi Akash Mishra

Midfielders: Suresh Singh Wangjam, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Lalengmawia Ralte, Jeakson Singh, Deepak Tangri, Rahul KP, Komal Thatal, Nikhil Raj, Bryce Miranda, Princeton Rebello.

Forwards: Vikram Partap Singh, Rahim Ali, Rohit Danu, Aniket Jadhav