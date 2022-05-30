Olympic champions Finland secure World Championship title on home ice 

Finland secured a dramatic 4-3 overtime win over Canada to clinch the 2022 Men's Ice Hockey World Championships on Sunday night (29 May) in front of a euphoric home crowd in Tampere.

Just three months after winning Olympic gold at the Beijing 2022 Olympics, the Finns took their fourth world title thanks to Sakari Manninen's goal more than six minutes into overtime.

Canada's Dylan Cozens scored the opener in the 24th minute, and the hosts had to wait until the third period before a Mikael Granlund double helped them equalise and take the lead.

Joel Armia then made it 3-1 for the Finns, who looked like sure winners.

Late heroics by Zach Whitecloud and Max Comtois forced the game into overtime, in which Finland took advantage of a power play opportunity as Canada's Thomas Chabot was sent to the penalty box.

Granlund set up Manninen who produced the decisive goal for Finland's fourth world title after 1995, 2011 and 2019.

"This is unbelievable. One can't even understand what has happened," said Finland's coach Jukka Jalonen after his team clinched the Olympics-Worlds double. "Maybe in the summer we can figure out what really happened. Two gold medals in three months - that is unbelievable."

"What an ending to this game. It was crazy, it was great! They tied it up in the third period but we found a way in the end and this is just awesome," said Granlund who joined the team after his Predators were eliminated in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Czech Republic beat Team USA 8-4 to win bronze earlier on Sunday.