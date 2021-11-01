Hylo Open badminton 2021: Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen to compete - watch live

The Indian badminton players’ next stop on their European tour will be the Hylo Open 2021, starting from November 2 at the Saarlandhalle Saarbrucken in Germany.

The Indian shuttlers competed at the French Open last week but could not reach the final in any category. However, they will have a better chance at the Hylo Open with most of the top global stars skipping the event.

In the men’s singles, India have six players, led by former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth, who is seeded sixth.

Lakshya Sen, ranked 22nd, has also been in fine form and is expected to mount a strong challenge at the Super 500 tournament. He had won the 2019 edition of the tournament, which was then called the SaarLorLux Open.

Subhankar Dey, the 2018 SaarLorLux Open champion, Commonwealth Games gold medallist HS Prannoy, Sameer Verma, and Sourabh Verma are the other Indians in the men’s singles.

Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen, the French Open finalist, is the top seed in men’s singles.

Since Olympic medallists PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal have decided to give the Hylo Open a miss, India will have no representation in the women’s singles.

India’s top-ranked men’s doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy has also opted out of the event.

In absence of the big stars, Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy will represent India in the men’s doubles and Ashwini Ponnappa-N Sikki Reddy will be spearheading the challenge in the women’s doubles.

B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa will also team up for the mixed doubles event.

Where to watch the Hylo Open badminton 2021 live in India?

The Hylo Open 2021 will be telecast live on the Star Sports 3 TV channel in India on November 5 and Start Sports 2 from November 6.

Live streaming of the Hylo Open badminton tournament will be on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

Indian badminton squad for Hylo Open 2021

Men’s singles: Lakshya Sen, Sameer Verma, Subhankar Dey, Kidambi Srikanth, Sourabh Verma, HS Prannoy

Men’s doubles: Manu Attri/B Sumeeth Reddy

Women’s doubles: Ashwini Ponnappa/N Sikki Reddy

Mixed doubles: B Sumeeth Reddy/Ashwini Ponnappa