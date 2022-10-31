Hylo Open 2022 badminton, live streaming: India’s history-makers Chirag-Satwik in spotlight

Having scripted history in Paris, Indian doubles badminton players Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will look to carry the momentum forward at the Hylo Open 2022, which will be held in Saarbrucken, Germany from November 1 to 6.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy became the first Indian doubles pair to win a BWF Super 750 title at the French Open 2022 last week and will make the short trip to Germany for the Hylo Open BWF Super 300 event. Watch live streaming of their matches at Hylo Open.

The Indian badminton duo, who have already won the India Open and a gold at the Commonwealth Games 2022 this year besides their French Open crown, will look to add to their impressive medals haul heading into the season-ending World Tour Finals.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are seeded third at the Hylo Open.

In singles, India’s Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy and Sameer Verma will eye redemption after early exits from the French Open.

Lakshya Sen, currently world No. 8 in the badminton rankings, won the Hylo Open in 2019 when it was known as the SaarLorLux Open. Both Lakshya and Kidambi were also semi-finalists in the last edition.

Saina Nehwal’s quest to regain form and pride continues. The Olympic medallist is coming into the Hylo Open on the back of three consecutive opening-round exits and faces a tough challenge in her opening women’s singles match against Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan, the fourth seed and world No. 11.

Aakarshi Kashyap and Malvika Bansod will be the other Indian badminton players in action in women’s singles. PV Sindhu is sitting out the tournament with an injury. She is expected to be back in December.

Where to watch Hylo Open 2022 badminton live in India

The Hylo Open 2022 badminton tournament will be telecast live on the Sports18 TV channel in India from the quarter-finals onwards.

Live streaming of Hylo Open 2022 will also be available on the Voot platform and the BWF TV YouTube channel.

Hylo Open 2022 badminton: India squad

Men’s singles: Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, Sameer Verma

Women’s singles: Saina Nehwal, Aakarshi Kashyap, Malvika Bansod

Men's doubles: Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila, Krishna Prasad Garaga/Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala, Ishaan Bhatnagar/K Sai Pratheek

Women's doubles: Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand, Rutaparna Panda/Swetaparna Panda, Simran Singhi/Ritika Thaker

Mixed doubles: Ishaan Bhatnagar/Tanisha Crasto, Ashwini Ponnappa/K Sai Pratheek