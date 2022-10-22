How to qualify for water polo at Paris 2024. The Olympics qualification system explained

Water polo has been part of the Olympic programme since Paris 1900, making it one of the oldest team sports to feature at the Games. The women’s competition was added to the programme at Sydney 2000.

The game consists of four eight-minute periods, and seven-athlete teams (including one goalkeeper) have 30 seconds of ball possession to score a goal.

At Paris 2024, the sport returns to the same city where its Olympic history began, with the tournaments taking place from 5 to 11 August at La Défense Arena.

As in Tokyo 2020, there will be 10 teams in the women's tournament and 12 in the men's.

Learn more about the water polo qualification system for Paris 2024 below.

READ MORE: Paris 2024: The quest for Olympic qualification begins.

Preliminary rounds in the water polo competition taking place in the pool at Tourelles during the Paris Olympics, 16th July 1924. Picture by 2005 Getty Images

Number of quota places for water polo

The men's Olympic water polo tournament will distribute 12 quota places to 12 teams from different National Olympic Committees (NOCs). One of these quota places will be allocated to the host country, France.

The women's Olympic water polo tournament will distribute 10 quota places to 10 teams from different National Olympic Committees (NOCs). One of these quota places will also be allocated to the host country, France.

A team is made up of 12 athletes. It is possible to have a 13th entry, provided that the conditions laid down by the late entry policy of the International Olympic Committee/Paris 2024 are met.

Maximum number of athletes per National Olympic Committee (NOC)

A National Olympic Committee may have a maximum of 24 athletes registered in the Olympic water polo competition, 12 of each gender.

READ MORE: Olympic Games Paris 2024 sports calendar released

READ MORE: Tickets for Paris 2024: what's new

Bronwen Knox of Team Australia scores a goal during the Women's Classification 5th-6th match between Netherlands and Australia on day fifteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tatsumi Water Polo Centre on August 07, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Picture by 2021 Getty Images

The qualification pathway

Men's tournament

For the men's competition, the 12 quota places will be distributed as follows:

Two quota places

At the 20th FINA World Championships, Fukuoka (Japan), July 2023. The two highest-placed National Confederations in the tournament will each obtain one quota place for their respective NOCs.

Five quota places

Through continental qualification tournaments:

Africa;

Americas;

Asia;

Europe;

Oceania.

The best National Olympic Committee/National Confederation classified in each of the five continental championships will each obtain one quota place.

If an NOC has already secured a quota place at the 20th FINA World Championships in Fukuoka, in 2023, then the next highest placed NOC from the respective Continental Championships will obtain a quota place.

Should any of the Continental Championships not take place, the next highest placing NOC from that respective continent at the 21st FINA World Championships Doha 2024 will obtain a quota place.

Four quota places

At the 21st FINA World Championships in Doha (Qatar), in 2024. The four highest-placed National Confederations in the tournament obtain quota places for their respective NOCs.

One quota place

The National Olympic Committee of the host country, France, will automatically obtain a quota place.

The qualification pathway

Women's tournament

For the women's competition, the 10 quota places will be distributed as follows:

Two quota places

At the 20th FINA World Championships, Fukuoka (Japan), July 2023. The two highest-placed National Confederations in the tournament will each obtain one quota place for their respective NOCs.

Five quota places

Through continental qualification tournaments:

Africa;

Americas;

Asia;

Europe;

Oceania.

The best National Olympic Committee/National Confederation classified in each of the five continental championships will each obtain one quota place.

If an NOC has already secured a quota place at the 20th FINA World Championships in Fukuoka, in 2023, then the next highest placed NOC from the respective Continental Championships will obtain a quota place.

Should any of the Continental Championships not take place, the next highest placing NOC from that respective continent at the 21st FINA World Championships Doha 2024 will obtain a quota place.

Two quota places

At the 21st FINA World Championships in Doha (Qatar), in 2024. The two highest-placed National Confederations in the tournament obtain quota places for their respective NOCs.

One quota place

The National Olympic Committee of the host country, France, will automatically obtain a quota place.

Gold medalists Team United States pose after receiving their medals during the Women's Gold Medal match between Spain and the United States on day fifteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tatsumi Water Polo Centre on August 07, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Picture by 2021 Getty Images

Teams to watch on the road to Paris 2024

After making its Olympic debut at Sydney 2000, the women's Olympic water polo tournament has been dominated by the USA who have won the last three golds on offer. The Americans have never missed out on the podium since the sport’s introduction to the Games.

Can names like Melissa Seidemann and Maggie Steffens win the USA’s fourth Olympic title in Paris?

Among the men, Eastern European teams have dominated. Hungary won the tournament three times between Sydney 2000 and Beijing 2008.

Since then, teams from the Balkan region have dominated at the Games. Croatia was gold in London 2012, with Serbia going on to win gold in the next two editions of the Games, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020. Montenegro have also enjoyed a great deal of success at the Olympics, making the semi-finals in three of the last four Games.

Will the pattern continue at Paris 2024?

Emmanouil Zerdevas of Team Greece defends against Nikola Jaksic of Team Serbia during the Men's Gold Medal match between Greece and Serbia on day sixteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tatsumi Water Polo Centre on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Picture by 2021 Getty Images

The Paris 2024 Water Polo qualification timeline

14-30 July 2023: 20th FINA World Championships – Fukuoka (Japan)

20 October to 5 November 2023: Pan American Games Santiago 2023 (Chile) – Americas continental qualifier

Date to be confirmed: European Championships in Tel Aviv (Israel) – European continental European qualifier

Date to be confirmed: Asian Championships – Asian continental qualifier

2-18 February 2024: 21st FINA World Championships – Doha (QAT)

February 2024 (to be confirmed): continental qualifiers for Africa and Oceania

February 2024 (to be confirmed): continental associations inform FINA (International Swimming Federation) about the quota places of their continents and the countries that won them

1 March 2024: FINA to inform NOCs of their allocated quota places

22 March 2024: NOCs to confirm their use of the quota places

31 March 2024: FINA to reallocate all unused quota places

July 2024: Paris 2024 sport entries deadline

26 July to 11 August 2024: Olympic Games Paris 2024

5-11 August 2024: Paris 2024 Olympic water polo competitions

Find out more about the qualification system for other sports that will feature at Paris 2024.