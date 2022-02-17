Who is Slovakia's teen sensation Juraj Slafkovsky?

Juraj Slafkovsky has been one of the most eye-catching performers in men's ice hockey at Beijing 2022.

At just 17, the forward has scored five goals to help Slovakia reach the semi-finals.

On Friday (18 February), he will go up against Finland - the country in which he plays his club hockey with TPS - with a place in the final up for grabs.

"It's always good when I can score. I just hope I can continue during the tournament." - Juraj Slafkovsky

Juraj Slafkovsky Picture by geGETTY IMAGES

International career

This is not Slafkovsky's first appearance at an international tournament for Slovakia.

He was first selected for the 2021 Ice Hockey World Championships, helping his nation to the quarter-finals where they were eventually beaten 6-1 by USA.

His first international medal followed at the prestigious U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, as Slovakia beat Finland in the semi-finals before succumbing to Russia.

He also played in last August's Olympic Games Qualifying Tournament in Bratislava, registering one assist in three games as Slovakia won the group to make Beijing.

But he has stepped up to be their key player on the Olympic stage.

His Olympic Winter Games so far

Slovakia endured a tough start to the Games, losing 6-2 against Finland, but Slafkovsky provided signs of what was to come by scoring both of his nation's goals in that match.

Already the youngest player in the tournament, those goals made him the youngest goalscorer at an Olympic Winter Games since USA's Eddie Olczyk at Sarajevo 1984.

He also scored a late consolation in a 4-1 defeat to Sweden.

Slovakia then beat Latvia 5-2 with Slafkovsky scoring his side's third goal.

In the qualification playoffs, they stunned PyeongChang 2018 silver medallists Germany 4-0 to set up a quarter-final clash with USA.

Then came a shock with Slovakia, for whom Slafkovsky opened the scoring, winning 3-2 in a shootout.

It was a deadly strike from the teenager with the American defence making the mistake of giving him time to pick his shot.

He said, “I had a couple seconds, there was no one. I was talking with our goalie coach and he was telling me about the goalie and, yeah, it went in."

After the youngster's opener, goals from Nick Abruzzese and Sam Hentges gave USA the lead.

But Marek Hrivik equalised with 44 seconds left and, after neither side was being able to score in overtime, Peter Cehlarik was the only man to convert in the shootout to secure Slovakia's place in the last four.

Hrivik has been fulsome in his praise of Slafkovsky saying, "He's been really good. It's really nice to watch him in the practices and now he comes into the game and scores big goals.

"He's got a bright future. He's going to be a big player." - Marek Hrivik on Juraj Slafkovsky

Juraj Slafkovsky's NHL prospects

Slafkovsky, who stands at 1.92m tall and weighs 99kg, had scouts talking about him as a potential top-10 2022 NHL Draft pick before Beijing.

Now he looks almost certain to be in the top five with his stock rising considerably at the Olympic Winter Games.

With NHL players missing the Games due to Covid concerns, he has given notice that his future lies in North America.

Slafkovsky has shown his prowess in front of goal and, while he does not have any assists to his name in Beijing so far, he is also a fine passer of the puck.

Juraj Slafkovsky (#20) tries to set a screen in front of USA goalie Strauss Mann Picture by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

When can I watch Juraj Slafkovsky in action?

Slovakia will be looking to avenge their opening defeat against Finland, as the two nations compete in the semi-finals on Friday at 12:10 Beijing time (05:10 CET).

ROC and Sweden meet later that day with the losers meeting in the bronze medal match on Saturday evening at 21:10 local time (14:10 CET).

The gold medal match is on Sunday at 12:10 local time.