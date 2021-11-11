FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup: Tokyo Olympic medallist Vivek Prasad to captain India

India have named their 18-member squad for the FIH Men's Hockey Junior World Cup 2021, which starts in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, from November 24.

Having won the last edition in Lucknow in 2016, India will go into the 16-team under-21 tournament as defending champions.

Vivek Sagar Prasad, who was part of the Indian senior team during its historic bronze medal win at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, will captain India at the junior World Cup. Defender Sanjay, who was part of the India U-18 team that won silver at the Youth Olympic Games 2018 in Buenos Aires, is vice-captain.

Dinachandra Singh Moirangthem and Boby Singh Dhami have been chosen as alternate players who will play if there is an injury or someone in the core squad is ruled out of the tournament due to COVID-19.

“We have chosen a group of players who we believe gives us the best chance of defending our title,” Graham Reid, the Indian men’s team chief coach, said. “It is a well-balanced side with a lot of flexibility and flair.

“The key to these guys performing on the big stage will be to trust in each other and trust in their preparation,” Reid added.

The squad is currently training at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar, which will also host the FIH Men's Hockey Junior World Cup 2021.

India have been clubbed with Canada, France and Poland in Pool B. The Indian hockey team begins its junior World Cup hockey campaign on November 24 against France.

Vivek Sagar Prasad and Co. will need to finish in the top two in their group to qualify for the quarter-finals. The final is on December 5

Pool A consists of Belgium, the runners-up from the previous edition, Chile, Malaysia and South Africa. South Korea, Netherlands, Spain and the USA make up Pool C while Argentina, Egypt, Germany, Pakistan are in Pool D.

Indian team for the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2021

Squad: Shardanand Tiwari, Prashant Chauhan (goalkeeper), Pawan (goalkeeper), Sanjay (vice-captain), Sudeep Chirmako, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar, Maninder Singh, Vishnukant Singh, Ankit Pal, Uttam Singh, Sunil Jojo, Manjeet, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Vivek Sagar Prasad (captain), Abhishek Lakra, Yashdeep Siwach, Gurmukh Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal

Reserves: Dinachandra Singh Moirangthem, Boby Singh Dhami