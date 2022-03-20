Henrik Kristoffersen secures third World Cup slalom title in Courchevel

Henrik Kristoffersen finished second in the last slalom of the World Cup alpine season in Courchevel on Sunday (20 March) to lift the discipline crystal globe for the third time in his career, following titles in 2016 and two years ago.

Fellow Norwegian Atle Lie McGrath took his second consecutive win, with Austria's Manuel Feller completing the podium.

Ahead of the final event, Kristoffersen was the leader of the slalom standings with 371 points and was in contention for the World Cup title with four other racers: Lucas Braathen (323), Linus Strasser (307), Feller (301) and Daniel Yule (283).

The two-time Olympic medallist needed a top-4 finish to secure the title and, despite a mistake in the second run, he managed to hold on his second position from the first descent, making irrelevant the performance of first-run leader Braathen, who finished 11th in the end.

Kristoffersen was the only man, along with McGrath, to win more than one slalom this season, with a total of 15 different skiers stepping on the podium.

"Today was the first time I had to do well on the last day to win the globe. I think I should have secured it before, but there's been so many good skiers this season and I believe for fans slalom was the most fun discipline to watch. It's been totally crazy, but it's been a good day for sure," the 27-year-old told FIS after the race.