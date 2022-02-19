Hanyu Yuzuru Beijing 2022 schedule: 20 February, figure skating exhibition gala

On 20 February, Japan’s superstar figure skater Hanyu Yuzuru will take part in the figure skating exhibition gala at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. Check out his schedule of the day below.

Hanyu is the kind of performer that demands that fans around the globe clear their schedules to watch and enjoy.

Combining superb, physically-demanding technique with artful combinations, Hanyu has been a key member of Japan's figure skating contingent for several years. After battling an ankle injury near the end of 2021, Hanyu returned to the ice at the Japan Figure Skating Championships and won both the short program and free skate, equalling Takeshi Honda’s record of six national titles.

Hanyu's Beijing 2022 journey in the men's singles ended with disappointment, as he finished fourth and off the podium with 283.21 points after failing to land the quad Axel, under-rotating the never-done-before element in his attempt to make more history. He will return to the ice for the showcase exhibition gala where fans will be as eager as ever to catch a glimpse of their idol.

Hanyu Yuzuru schedule, 20 February

Exhibition Gala

12:00 - 14:30 (Beijing time)

Where to watch Hanyu Yuzuru

