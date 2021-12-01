As 'Gold Over America Tour' goes global, Laurie Hernandez looks toward future in entertainment

It’s last call for the ‘Gold Over America Tour.’

The all-star artistic gymnastics tour, which stars Olympic champions Simone Biles, Laurie Hernandez and Jade Carey, wrapped its 32-city U.S. tour early last month, but fans across the globe will have one final chance to see the show Saturday, December 4, as the show streams live on GoldOverAmericaTour.com.

The live stream starts at 4 p.m. U.S. Eastern time.

“You're going to see everything. You're going to see bars, beam, floor, especially on floor. There's a rod floor, so a lot of girls are just tumbling and throwing things left and right. And it's really fun to watch,” said Hernandez, who won team gold and balance beam silver at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

For the show’s master of ceremonies Hernandez, the focus of the tour on mental health - a conversation Biles pushed to the forefront at this summer’s Tokyo Olympic Games - is the perfect opportunity to affect change on the sport’s future.

“I think the biggest thing that we're hoping young athletes take away from it is just that it's OK to talk about it,” said Hernandez of the show’s message, which includes an act focused on anxiety and pressure. “We are talking about anxiety every single night. You know, there's a spoken word piece done by Katelyn [Ohashi] and it talks about depression, just how hard the gymnastics world can get.

“We're just hoping that it sparks the conversation, and it lets everybody know these things happen and these feelings happen and it's OK,” Hernandez continued. “And you can talk about them.”

Hernandez on mental health discussions: "I definitely wish these conversations were happening"

Those feelings are something Hernandez wishes she had known were OK to express early on in her career.

The two-time Olympic medallist has been open about her mental health conditions, including as an advocate for positive coaching methods in the sport and going to therapy outside of it.

“I definitely wish these conversations were happening [when I was younger],” said Hernandez. “I think I would have felt a little more comfortable sharing it just because sometimes it takes hearing somebody verbalize what you're feeling to be able to take their words and talk about it to somebody else. So I think essentially we're all hoping that we can put a lot of words to what a lot of people in the crowd are feeling.”

Hernandez headed to Hollywood

With the show wrapped, Hernandez has turned her attention to what’s next.

She admits her next goal might not be exactly shocking. The 21-year-old, whose personality captivated audiences not only at the Olympic Games but also on her winning turn on the popular ‘Dancing with the Stars’ reality competition show, wants to get into showbiz.

“I mean, essentially it goes into entertainment,” she said of where she thinks like will take her next. “I feel like that was pretty expected of me. I loved performing since I was a kid, so whether that be a theatre or on screen acting… I have a really big passion for voice acting just because I think it's kind of fun, hilarious.

“I enjoy all of that, everything in entertainment.”