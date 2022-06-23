People across the globe get active and #MoveForPeace for Olympic Day on 23 June - LIVE updates

To mark Olympic Day on 23rd June 2022, people in countries across the globe have been getting active to celebrate sport and peace.

The theme for this year is Together, For a Peaceful World, and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) invited everyone to get involved and Move For Peace.

National Olympic Committees (NOC's) and sports bodies are heavily involved, with school activities and sports days being organised in several countries

Those who share their activity on the @Olympics social media handles and use the social media hashtags #MoveForPeace and #OlympicDay could also feature on a special page of Olympics.com showcasing Olympic Day around the world.

Here's a summary of some key events through the day. Refresh for updates.

Sporting bodies share their support and encourage people to get active

Here are a selection of activities from across the globe, posted on the social wall showcasing Olympic Day around the world.

Each of the sports on the Olympic programme have an International Federation (IF) that oversees the qualification process for future Games editions.

They've been getting involved in Olympic Day 2022, showing their support on social media and beyond.

Below are a selection of the posts, from table tennis and rugby to fencing and bobsleigh. Get the full list on our social media channel.

Olympic organisers and the Eiffel tower get involved

Among the many events worldwide is a run organised around Lausanne in Switzerland, where the International Olympic Committee is based. Several Olympians, plus representatives from the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games will be putting on their running shoes, and we'll be covering the 5k event on Olympics.com later.

Organisers of Paris 2024 are also having a run around their city, with a bigger event planned for this weekend. Even the French capital's most famous landmark, the Eiffel Tower, has been getting involved.

Watch art being created, inspired by the theme of Olympic Day

French artist Alexis Stephens has been doing his bit for Olympic Day by expressing movement on canvas. Known as 'Bust", he created a painting which will be displayed at the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland. Watch his creative process and the finished piece in our behind-the-scenes video.

When was the first Olympic Day?

Olympic Day commemorates the founding of the International Olympic Committee at the Sorbonne in Paris, where Pierre de Coubertin rallied the revival of the Ancient Olympic Games on 23 June 1894.

The first ever Olympic Day was celebrated on 23 June 1948.

Portugal, Greece, Austria, Canada, Switzerland, Great Britain, Uruguay, Venezuela and Belgium organised an Olympic Day in their respective countries and Sigfrid Edström, IOC President at the time, relayed a message to the young people of the world.

In the 1978 edition of the Olympic Charter, the IOC recommended for the first time that all NOCs organise an Olympic Day to promote the Olympic Movement.

Currently, the Olympic Charter reads: “It is recommended that NOCs regularly organise – if possible each year – an Olympic Day or Week intended to promote the Olympic Movement.”

What is the theme of Olympic Day 2022?

Together, For a Peaceful World is the 2022 theme, and the IOC are encouraging people to #MoveForPeace and get involved in group sporting activities together.

Peace and sport in the Olympic Movement go back a long way, and is manifested in the Olympic Truce during each Olympic Games.

In more recent times, the International Olympic Committee also supports refugee athletes through the IOC Refugee Athlete Scholarship and the IOC Refugee Olympic Team.

What do people do on Olympic Day?

National Olympic Committees are getting creative worldwide with their Olympic Day events to engage everybody – regardless of age, gender, social background or sporting ability.

Some countries have even incorporated the event into the school curriculum.

Everybody can be part of Olympic Day, and with so many people doing so many things on Olympic Day, why not join the fun?

These days many people organise Olympic Day runs all over the world to celebrate, including one in the Olympic Capital of Lausanne, where the IOC is based.

First launched in 1987, the run was about encouraging all National Olympic Committees (NOCs) to celebrate Olympic Day and promoting the practice of mass sport.

It's been a huge success, growing from 45 participating NOCs in the first edition in 1987, to more than a hundred participating NOCs.

Why not look up your nearest Olympic Day run? Or otherwise, simply get active with your friends – or even by yourself – and #MoveForPeace.

And if you do take part in any activity that shows how you’re helping spread peace through sport, tag @olympics on social media with the hashtags #MoveForPeace and #OlympicDay.