German Open 2022 badminton: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal knocked out after losses in second round

Indian badminton stars PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal were knocked out early after losing their respective second-round matches at the German Open 2022 BWF Super 300 event at Mulheim on Thursday.

While PV Sindhu lost to the world championship bronze medallist Zhang Yi Man 21-14, 15-21, 21-14 in 55 minutes, Saina Nehwal went down to Ratchanok Intanon, the eighth seed from Thailand, 21-15, 21-10 in 31 minutes.

Former world champion PV Sindhu, who is currently ranked world No. 7, started well to dominate the early exchanges. However, the Chinese shuttler, ranked 34 in the world, took eight consecutive points after trailing 3-5 and maintained her lead to clinch the first game.

The Indian mounted a comeback and took the next game to bring the contest on level terms. The see-saw battle continued in the deciding game but PV Sindhu’s younger opponent chipped in regularly with successive points to win the contest.

PV Sindhu’s Indian compatriot Saina Nehwal, who is making a comeback after missing the Syed Modi International and Odisha Open due to injury, could not match a formidable Ratchanok Intanon.

Top Indian men’s badminton player Kidambi Srikanth, meanwhile, overcame Lu Guang Zu of China 21-16, 21-23, 21-18 after a 67-minute long contest.

Provided there is no major upset, the world championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth is slated to face world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the quarter-finals starting Friday.

Later in the day, Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy will also be seen in action in their respective second-round matches.

In the doubles, the men’s pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar-Sai Pratheek will face Indian compatriots Krishna Prasad Garaga-Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala for a place in the next round.

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, daughter of Indian badminton legend Pullela Gopichand, will face top seeds from China Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan in the women’s doubles.